All Rivals’ Week event-exclusive research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Rivals’ Week is bringing out the spirit of competition in Pokémon Go players and several species of Pokémon, too.

Running from April 13 to 18, the Rivals’ week event will be the first time players can encounter and capture Skrelp and Clauncher. Other Pokémon known for their rivalries, including Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, Makuhita, Meditite, Zangoose, and Seviper, are appearing more often in the wild.

Therian Forme Landorous is also going to appear in five-star Raids for the first time, with new event-exclusive research and even a Global Challenge also going live during the event.

If you plan on trying to best your rivals, here are all the research tasks you can complete, along with their rewards. There is no additional Special Research running as part of the event.

Event-exclusive research