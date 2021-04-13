All Pokémon Go Rivals’ Week Global Challenges

Pokémon Go’s latest event focuses on rivals and the spirit of competition, which means Niantic is leaning into it by bringing back Global Challenges that players will need to work together in order to complete.

The Global Challenge for Rivals’ Week is taking the place of the typical event bonuses, though it doesn’t impact any of the additional spawns or other elements of the event.

Running from April 13 to 18, this event will be the first time players can encounter and capture Skrelp and Clauncher. Other Pokémon known for their rivalries will also be appearing more often in the wild, including Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, Makuhita, Meditite, Zangoose, Seviper, and more.

Therian Forme Landorous is also going to appearing in Raids, along with Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Zangoose, Seviper, and others.

Screengrab via Serebii

For now, the only Global Challenge is asking players to battle in 40,000,000 Raids. The bonus is double capture Stardust and will be active until 8pm local time for all players on April 18. Any additional bonuses will be announced as they become available.