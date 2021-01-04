All rewards, spawn increases, and shiny of Unova Celebration Event on Pokémon Go

Players will have better chances of capturing some Pokémon from Unova during the week.

The players who haven’t completed their Unova Pokédex will have the best chance of collecting more of them thanks to the Unova Celebration Event. It launched earlier today in Pokémon Go and will last all week.

The event has welcomed Genesect with Burn Drive in Raids. Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Dwebble (shiny available), Klink (shiny available), Herdier, Tranquill, Excadrill, and Amoonguss were also added in Raids for the event.

Roggenrola, Sewaddle, Petilil, Emolga, Karrablast, Joltik, Elgyem, and Shelmet can hatch from five-kilometer eggs during the event and a dozen of spawn increases for Unova Pokémon that must be collected in the Collection Challenge were added too.

Here are all Pokémon that must be collected to earn a special medal, as well as 3,000 stardust, 30 Poké Balls and five candies:

Screengrab via Niantic

Those Pokémon, on top of more from the Unova region, got their spawn rate in the wild increased. Here is the list:

Snivy (shiny available)

Tepig

Oshawott

Lillipup

Herdier

Blitzle

Roggenrola

Drilbur

Tympole

Venipede

Scraggy

Trubbish

Gothita

Solosis

Ferroseed

All those Pokémon have more chances to appear in the wild. They must be part of your Pokédex to count as collected, but don’t need to be captured again if they already were captured once. Lillipup, Roggenrola, Snivy and Ferroseed have a chance to appear as shiny.

Completing Field Researches during the event will be rewarded with Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott encounters. It will help players who still need to evolve each starter.

Unova was the fifth region added on Pokémon Go. The Pokédex includes all 153 Pokémon from the region, and more of them can be collected as the new year is celebrated.

Meanwhile, the event dedicated to the New Year celebration will end in a few hours, so it’s time to put your incubators into use if you haven’t already to enjoy the event’s bonus, which reduces the hatch distance required by half.