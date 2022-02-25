When traveling in a Pokémon game, whether it be on a Nintendo console or your phone, one element that is always included is the species of Pokémon changing when you travel to different locations.
This is something Pokémon Go has always strived to do in unique ways, but with Pokémon Go Tour: Johto, Niantic gets to try and emulate the traditional Pokémon titles and have Pokémon spawn based on locations and habitats from older games.
This is done by utilizing a rotating habitat feature that will cycle in Pokémon on an hourly schedule, giving players a chance to catch specific species and complete Collection Challenges while doing so.
Many of the Pokémon set to appear in some of these habitats are extremely rare, so if you want to keep track of them all, here are all of the exclusive encounters you will see in each of them throughout Go Tour: Johto. And remember, every Pokémon native to Johto can appear as a Shiny during the event.
All increased spawns for Pokémon Go Tour: Johto’s habitat rotation
New Bark Town habitat spawns
- Poliwhirl
- Eevee
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Chikorita
- Meganium
- Cyndaquil
- Typhlosion
- Totodile
- Feraligatr
- Sentret
- Hoothoot
- Hoppip
Violet City habitat spawns
- Golbat
- Crobat
- Slowpoke
- Slowking
- Togetic
- Natu
- Xatu
- Mareep
- Ampharos
- Yanma
- Wooper
- Murkrow
National Park habitat spawns
- Gloom
- Bellossum
- Scyther
- Chinchou
- Sudowoodo
- Sunkern
- Sunflora
- Giragarig
- Pineco
- Forretress
- Scizor
- Shuckle
Goldenrod City habitat spawns
- Chansey
- Blissey
- Porygon
- Porygon2
- Marill
- Azumarill
- Aipom
- Wobbuffet
- Snubbull
- Remoraid
- Octillery
- Miltank
Mt. Silver habitat spawns
- Onix
- Seadra
- Misdreavus
- Sneasel
- Slugma
- Swinub
- Houndour
- Larvitar