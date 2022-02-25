When traveling in a Pokémon game, whether it be on a Nintendo console or your phone, one element that is always included is the species of Pokémon changing when you travel to different locations.

This is something Pokémon Go has always strived to do in unique ways, but with Pokémon Go Tour: Johto, Niantic gets to try and emulate the traditional Pokémon titles and have Pokémon spawn based on locations and habitats from older games.

This is done by utilizing a rotating habitat feature that will cycle in Pokémon on an hourly schedule, giving players a chance to catch specific species and complete Collection Challenges while doing so.

Many of the Pokémon set to appear in some of these habitats are extremely rare, so if you want to keep track of them all, here are all of the exclusive encounters you will see in each of them throughout Go Tour: Johto. And remember, every Pokémon native to Johto can appear as a Shiny during the event.

All increased spawns for Pokémon Go Tour: Johto’s habitat rotation

New Bark Town habitat spawns

Poliwhirl

Eevee

Espeon

Umbreon

Chikorita

Meganium

Cyndaquil

Typhlosion

Totodile

Feraligatr

Sentret

Hoothoot

Hoppip

Violet City habitat spawns

Golbat

Crobat

Slowpoke

Slowking

Togetic

Natu

Xatu

Mareep

Ampharos

Yanma

Wooper

Murkrow

National Park habitat spawns

Gloom

Bellossum

Scyther

Chinchou

Sudowoodo

Sunkern

Sunflora

Giragarig

Pineco

Forretress

Scizor

Shuckle

Goldenrod City habitat spawns

Chansey

Blissey

Porygon

Porygon2

Marill

Azumarill

Aipom

Wobbuffet

Snubbull

Remoraid

Octillery

Miltank

Mt. Silver habitat spawns