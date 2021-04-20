All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Pokémon Go’s Sustainability Week

A Pokémon Go event to promote sustainable lifestyles is currently underway, giving players the ability to earn in-game bonuses by working on various sustainability-related goals in the real world.

Sustainability Week will run from April 20 to 25 in partnership with the Niantic Sustainability Campaign.

The main appeal of the event is the arrival of the Two-Handed Pokémon, Binacle, and trainers will have a chance to catch shiny Trubbish. Pokémon like Grimer, Drilbur, Ferroseed, and more will be appearing more often in the wild too.

So if you plan on getting everything done, here are all of the increased spawns, encounters, event raids, and more you can look out for while digging through the trash.

Spawn increases

General spawns

Psyduck (Shiny available)

Seel (Shiny available)

Grimer (Shiny available)

Sunkern (Shiny available)

Phanpy

Seedot (Shiny available)

Drillbur

Trubbish (Shiny available)

Ferroseed (Shiny available)

Binacle

Specific Egg hatches (5km)

Diglett (Shiny available)

Tangela (Shiny available)

Goldeen (Shiny available)

Budew (Shiny available)

Cherubi

Finneon

Drillbur

Event-specific raids