All Sustainability Week event-exclusive, Today’s View research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Niantic is running a Pokémon Go event specifically to promote sustainable lifestyles, giving players the ability to earn in-game bonuses by achieving various sustainability-related goals in the real world.
Sustainability Week will run from April 20 to 25 in partnership with the Niantic Sustainability Campaign.
During the event, the Two-Handed Pokémon, Binacle, will make its debut in the game. Pokémon like Grimer, Drilbur, Trubbish, Ferroseed, and more will be appearing more often in the wild—and trainers will have a chance to catch shiny Trubbish, too.
If you plan on digging through the trash to clean things up, here are all the research tasks you can complete, along with their rewards. There’s event-exclusive and Today’s View research that will be available to complete.
Event-exclusive research
- Catch five Trubbish
- Cottonee encounter
- Catch five Grimer
- Spheal encounter
- Ducklett encounter
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Chespin encounter
- Use three Golden Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Binacle encounter
Today’s View research
Sustainability Week page one
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Oddish encounter
- Catch seven Water-type Pokémon
- Goldeen encounter
- Catch seven Pokémon with Weather Boost
- Bellsprout encounter
Total Rewards: Turtwig encounter, 20 Venusaur Mega Energy, and 1,000 XP
Sustainability Week page two
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Tangela encounter
- Catch five different species of Grass-type Pokémon
- Ferroseed encounter
- Send five Gifts to Friends
- Phanphy encounter
Total Rewards: Grotle encounter, 20 Venusaur Mega Energy, and 1,000 XP
Sustainability Week page three
- Use seven Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Cherrim encounter
- Catch 40 Grass-type Pokémon
- Alolan Diglett encounter
- Use an Incense
- Binacle encounter
Total Rewards: Venusaur encounter, 60 Venusaur Mega Energy, and 1,000 XP