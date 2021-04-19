All Sustainability Week event-exclusive, Today’s View research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Clean up the garbage and get some nice rewards.

Niantic is running a Pokémon Go event specifically to promote sustainable lifestyles, giving players the ability to earn in-game bonuses by achieving various sustainability-related goals in the real world.

Sustainability Week will run from April 20 to 25 in partnership with the Niantic Sustainability Campaign.

During the event, the Two-Handed Pokémon, Binacle, will make its debut in the game. Pokémon like Grimer, Drilbur, Trubbish, Ferroseed, and more will be appearing more often in the wild—and trainers will have a chance to catch shiny Trubbish, too.

If you plan on digging through the trash to clean things up, here are all the research tasks you can complete, along with their rewards. There’s event-exclusive and Today’s View research that will be available to complete.

Event-exclusive research

Catch five Trubbish Cottonee encounter

Catch five Grimer Spheal encounter Ducklett encounter

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon Chespin encounter

Use three Golden Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon Binacle encounter



Today’s View research

Sustainability Week page one

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon Oddish encounter

Catch seven Water-type Pokémon Goldeen encounter

Catch seven Pokémon with Weather Boost Bellsprout encounter



Total Rewards: Turtwig encounter, 20 Venusaur Mega Energy, and 1,000 XP

Sustainability Week page two

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon Tangela encounter

Catch five different species of Grass-type Pokémon Ferroseed encounter

Send five Gifts to Friends Phanphy encounter



Total Rewards: Grotle encounter, 20 Venusaur Mega Energy, and 1,000 XP

Sustainability Week page three

Use seven Berries to help catch Pokémon Cherrim encounter

Catch 40 Grass-type Pokémon Alolan Diglett encounter

Use an Incense Binacle encounter



Total Rewards: Venusaur encounter, 60 Venusaur Mega Energy, and 1,000 XP