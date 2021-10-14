All Halloween Mischief Part 1: Creepy Companions Special Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

From mischief to mysteries, Pokémon Go is celebrating all things involving tricks or treats with the Halloween Mischief event, a set of content so spooky that Niantic had to split it into two parts.
Halloween Mischief Part One: Creepy Companions is running from Oct. 15 to 22, and it comes with all kinds of Psychic and Poison-type Pokémon. This includes the debut of Galarian Slowking and new costumed variants of Pikachu, Piplup, and Drifblim.
Pumpkaboo and Phantump will also be making their first appearance in Halloween Mischief Part 2: Ghoulish Pals, which will focus on Ghost-types and run from Oct. 22 to 31. That will include new research that involves Gourgeist and a new size-changing mechanic that will see Pumpkaboo and its evolution appear in different sizes.
For the first part of the event, the next portion of the season-spanning Misunderstood Mischief Special Research is being added, along with new event-exclusive research. The main focus will be around Galarian Yamask and its inability to evolve without taking at least 49 points of damage in a battle.
If you plan on delving into the mysterious nature of Runerigus and maybe trying to get yourself a Galarian Slowking, here are all of the research tasks and rewards you could earn along the way.
What Lies Beneath the Mask Special Research
What Lies Beneath the Mask page one
- Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokémon
- 400 Stardust
- Transfer nine Pokémon
- Duskull encounter
- Make 49 Nice Throws
- Nine Ultra Balls
Total Rewards: Yamask encounter, 4,000 XP, and nine Nanab Berries
What Lies Beneath the Mask page two
- Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokémon
- Halloween Mischief Pikachu encounter
- Make nine Curveball Throws
- 490 Stardust
- Use 49 Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Banette encoutner
Total Rewards: Galarian Yamask encounter, 4,000 XP, and nine Razz Berries
What Lies Beneath the Mask page three
- Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokémon
- 400 Stardust
- Transfer nine Pokémon
- Alolan Marowak encounter
- Make 49 Great Throws
- 49 Poké Balls
Total Rewards: Galarian Yamask encounter, 4,000 XP, and nine Pinap Berries
What Lies Beneath the Mask page four
- Claim Reward
- TBD XP
- Claim Reward
- TBD XP
- Claim Reward
- TBD XP
Total Rewards: Four Yamask Candy, nine Yamask Candy, and 4,900 Stardust
Timed Research
Halloween Mischief
- Battle in the Go Battle League
- Sableye encounter
- Battle in the Go Battle League five times
- Yamask encounter
- Win a trainer battle in the Go Battle League
- Frillish encounter
- Win four trainer battles in the Go Battle League
- Umbreon encounter
- Win seven trainer battles in the Go Battle League
- Galarian Yamask encounter
Total Rewards: 15 Yamask Candy, 15 Sableye Candy, and 15 Scraggy Candy
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Catch nine Pokémon
- Drowzee encounter
- Gothita encounter
- Catch five Ghost-type Pokémon
- Halloween Mischief Pikachu encounter
- Halloween Mischief Piplup encounter
- Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokémon
- Halloween Mischief Drifblim encounter
- Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokémon
- Galarian Yamask encounter
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- Spinarak encounter
- Send three Gifts
- Zubat encounter
- Spin three PokéStops or Gyms
- Spinarak encounter
- Spin seven PokéStops or Gyms
- One Rare Candy