All Fashion Week Timed Research, Finding Your Voice Special Research, and event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Fashion Week is back for Pokémon Go, and with it comes new costumes for several Pokémon and the debut for the Poodle Pokémon Furfrou.
Running from Sept. 21 to 28, there is a lot to unpack with Fashion Week 2021, including the addition of the new Form Change mechanic, all of Furfrou’s forms, and three new sets of research to complete.
Along with some new Special Research, Timed Research, and event-exclusive Field Research, Niantic has also released the next set of parts of the season-long Special Research, Misunderstood Mischief, will also be available.
For the Find Your Voice Special Research, players who did not encounter Meloetta during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 will have their chance to do so, while anyone who already did can earn some additional Meloetta Candy. The Timed Research will be giving out a special Furfrou Wig avatar item and some other goodies.
So if you plan on trying to strut down the catwalk and complete all of the fashionable offerings, here are all of the research tasks and rewards you can expect to see.
Special Research
Finding Your Voice page one
- Take a Snapshot of your Buddy
- 1,000 XP
- Catch 30 Normal-type Pokémon
- Glameow encounter
- Evolve 15 Pokémon
- 30 Poké Balls
Total Rewards: Eevee encounter, 1,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust
Finding Your Voice page two
- Use 30 Berries to help catch Pokémon
- 1,000 XP
- Earn five Candies walking with you Buddy
- One Poffin
- Give your Buddy three treats
- Chansey encounter
Total Rewards: Slugma encounter, 1,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust
Finding Your Voice page three
- Win three Gym Battles
- TBD encounter
- Battle in three Raids
- One Max Potion
- Give you Buddy three treats
- Two Premium Battle Passes
Total Rewards: TBD encounter, 1,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust
Finding Your Voice page four
TBD
Finding Your Voice page five
TBD
Finding Your Voice page six
TBD
Timed Research
Fashion Week page one
- Take a Snapshot of Shinx, Blitzle, or Furfrou in the wild
- Kriketot encounter
- Make five Nice Throws
- Skitty encounter
- Battle a Fashion Challenger
- 1,000 XP
Total Rewards: Blitzle encounter, 1,000 XP, and 10 Poké Balls
Fashion Week page two
- Use five super effective Charged Attacks
- Mareep encounter
- Make five Curveball Throws
- Roselia encounter
- Hatch an Egg
- Cottonee encounter
Total Rewards: Butterfree encounter, 1,000 XP, and 10 Poké Balls
Fashion Week page three
- Take a Snapshot of Kirlia or Skitty in the wild
- Roselia encounter
- Make five Curveball Throws in a row
- Croagunk encounter
- Battle three Fashion Challengers
- 3,000 XP
Total Rewards: Furfrou encounter, 1,000 XP, and 10 Great Balls
Fashion Week page four
- Complete five Field Research tasks
- Kirlia encounter
- Make three Great Throws in a row
- Gothita encounter
- Win a raid in under 60 seconds
- Burmy (Trash Cloak) encounter
Total Rewards: Sneasel encounter, 1,000 XP, and 10 Ultra Balls
Fashion Week page five
- Take a Snapshot of Sneasel, Croagunk, or Frillish in the wild
- Croagunk encounter
- Make three Great Curveball Throws in a row
- Minccino encounter
- Win a raid in under 60 seconds
- 5,000 XP
Total Rewards: Frillish encounter, 2,000 Stardust, and a Furfrou Wig avatar item
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Make three Curveball Throws in a row
- Blitzle encounter
- Make three Nice Throws in a row
- Furfrou encounter
- Take a snapshot of Butterfree, Shinx, or Blitzle in the wild
- Sneasel encounter