All Fashion Week Timed Research, Finding Your Voice Special Research, and event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

There is too much fashion to handle this week.

Fashion Week is back for Pokémon Go, and with it comes new costumes for several Pokémon and the debut for the Poodle Pokémon Furfrou.

Running from Sept. 21 to 28, there is a lot to unpack with Fashion Week 2021, including the addition of the new Form Change mechanic, all of Furfrou’s forms, and three new sets of research to complete.

Along with some new Special Research, Timed Research, and event-exclusive Field Research, Niantic has also released the next set of parts of the season-long Special Research, Misunderstood Mischief, will also be available.

For the Find Your Voice Special Research, players who did not encounter Meloetta during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 will have their chance to do so, while anyone who already did can earn some additional Meloetta Candy. The Timed Research will be giving out a special Furfrou Wig avatar item and some other goodies.

So if you plan on trying to strut down the catwalk and complete all of the fashionable offerings, here are all of the research tasks and rewards you can expect to see.

Special Research

Finding Your Voice page one

Take a Snapshot of your Buddy 1,000 XP

Catch 30 Normal-type Pokémon Glameow encounter

Evolve 15 Pokémon 30 Poké Balls



Total Rewards: Eevee encounter, 1,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust

Finding Your Voice page two

Use 30 Berries to help catch Pokémon 1,000 XP

Earn five Candies walking with you Buddy One Poffin

Give your Buddy three treats Chansey encounter



Total Rewards: Slugma encounter, 1,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust

Finding Your Voice page three

Win three Gym Battles TBD encounter

Battle in three Raids One Max Potion

Give you Buddy three treats Two Premium Battle Passes



Total Rewards: TBD encounter, 1,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust

Finding Your Voice page four

TBD

Finding Your Voice page five

TBD

Finding Your Voice page six

TBD

Timed Research

Fashion Week page one

Take a Snapshot of Shinx, Blitzle, or Furfrou in the wild Kriketot encounter

Make five Nice Throws Skitty encounter

Battle a Fashion Challenger 1,000 XP



Total Rewards: Blitzle encounter, 1,000 XP, and 10 Poké Balls

Fashion Week page two

Use five super effective Charged Attacks Mareep encounter

Make five Curveball Throws Roselia encounter

Hatch an Egg Cottonee encounter



Total Rewards: Butterfree encounter, 1,000 XP, and 10 Poké Balls

Fashion Week page three

Take a Snapshot of Kirlia or Skitty in the wild Roselia encounter

Make five Curveball Throws in a row Croagunk encounter

Battle three Fashion Challengers 3,000 XP



Total Rewards: Furfrou encounter, 1,000 XP, and 10 Great Balls

Fashion Week page four

Complete five Field Research tasks Kirlia encounter

Make three Great Throws in a row Gothita encounter

Win a raid in under 60 seconds Burmy (Trash Cloak) encounter



Total Rewards: Sneasel encounter, 1,000 XP, and 10 Ultra Balls

Fashion Week page five

Take a Snapshot of Sneasel, Croagunk, or Frillish in the wild Croagunk encounter

Make three Great Curveball Throws in a row Minccino encounter

Win a raid in under 60 seconds 5,000 XP



Total Rewards: Frillish encounter, 2,000 Stardust, and a Furfrou Wig avatar item

Event-exclusive Field Research