All event-exclusive Today’s View Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go’s Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield

The Ultra Unlock bonuses that were unlocked as part of Pokémon Go Fest 2021 are coming to an end, but Niantic is sending them off by introducing more Pokémon from Sword and Shield to the game.

Ultra Unlock Part Three: Sword and Shield will feature a handful of new Pokémon native to Galar appearing from Aug. 20 to 31, including Falinks, Wooloo, Zacian, and Zamazenta.

Every Pokémon featured in the event, outside of the odd Unown, appears in the generation eight games on Nintendo Switch. Several were already available in the game, but some like Galarian Meowth, Galarian Farfetch’d, and Galarian Weezing will now be available as shinies too.

If you plan on participating in the event and potentially chasing down the Legendary Warrior Pokémon, here are all of the Timed and Field Research tasks and rewards for the final Ultra Unlock week.

Today’s View Timed Research

Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield page one

Send five Gifts to Friends Five Great Balls

Catch eight Pokémon Five Razz Berries

Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts Pikachu encounter



Total Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 888 XP, and five Ultra Balls

Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield page two

Power up a Pokémon five times 10 Super potions

Catch 10 Pokémon Five Revives

Battle in the Go Battle League Meowth encounter



Total Rewards: Five Ultra Balls, 888 XP, and five Ultra Balls

Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield page three

Evolve two Pokémon Five Pinap Berries

Catch five Normal-type Pokémon Galarian Meowth encounter

Defeat four Team Go Rocket Grunts Butterfree encounter



Total Rewards: 15 Poké Balls, 888 XP, and five Ultra Balls

Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield page four

Use 10 Berries to help catch a Pokémon Skwovet encounter

Catch eight different species of Pokémon Galarian Farfetch’d encounter

Win a raid Gengar encounter



Total Rewards: 10 Great Balls, 888 XP, and five Ultra Balls

Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield page five

Earn 12 Hearts with your Buddy Wooloo encounter

Catch eight different species of Pokémon Galarian Stunfisk encounter

Win a raid in under 60 seconds Snorlax encounter



Total Rewards: 25 Poké Balls, one Rare Candy, and five Ultra Balls

Event-exclusive Field Research