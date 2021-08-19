All event-exclusive Today’s View Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go’s Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield

The Ultra Unlock bonuses that were unlocked as part of Pokémon Go Fest 2021 are coming to an end, but Niantic is sending them off by introducing more Pokémon from Sword and Shield to the game.
Ultra Unlock Part Three: Sword and Shield will feature a handful of new Pokémon native to Galar appearing from Aug. 20 to 31, including Falinks, Wooloo, Zacian, and Zamazenta.
Every Pokémon featured in the event, outside of the odd Unown, appears in the generation eight games on Nintendo Switch. Several were already available in the game, but some like Galarian Meowth, Galarian Farfetch’d, and Galarian Weezing will now be available as shinies too.
If you plan on participating in the event and potentially chasing down the Legendary Warrior Pokémon, here are all of the Timed and Field Research tasks and rewards for the final Ultra Unlock week.
Today’s View Timed Research
Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield page one
- Send five Gifts to Friends
- Five Great Balls
- Catch eight Pokémon
- Five Razz Berries
- Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts
- Pikachu encounter
Total Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 888 XP, and five Ultra Balls
Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield page two
- Power up a Pokémon five times
- 10 Super potions
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Five Revives
- Battle in the Go Battle League
- Meowth encounter
Total Rewards: Five Ultra Balls, 888 XP, and five Ultra Balls
Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield page three
- Evolve two Pokémon
- Five Pinap Berries
- Catch five Normal-type Pokémon
- Galarian Meowth encounter
- Defeat four Team Go Rocket Grunts
- Butterfree encounter
Total Rewards: 15 Poké Balls, 888 XP, and five Ultra Balls
Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield page four
- Use 10 Berries to help catch a Pokémon
- Skwovet encounter
- Catch eight different species of Pokémon
- Galarian Farfetch’d encounter
- Win a raid
- Gengar encounter
Total Rewards: 10 Great Balls, 888 XP, and five Ultra Balls
Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield page five
- Earn 12 Hearts with your Buddy
- Wooloo encounter
- Catch eight different species of Pokémon
- Galarian Stunfisk encounter
- Win a raid in under 60 seconds
- Snorlax encounter
Total Rewards: 25 Poké Balls, one Rare Candy, and five Ultra Balls
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts
- Galarian Farfetch’d encounter
- Earn five Hearts with your Buddy
- Wooloo encounter
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms
- Five Poké Balls
- Use seven Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Skwovet encounter
- Win two raids
- Falinks encounter