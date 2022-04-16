All event-exclusive research tasks, rewards for Pokémon Go’s An Egg-citing Spring Surprise Limited Research Day

As part of the Spring into Spring event, Niantic is also hosting the eighth Pokémon Go Limited Research Day, with a specific focus on Exeggcute.

These Limited Research Days only last for one day and give players an added double Catch XP bonus, along with some specific Pokémon that will spawn more frequently in the wild.

Because this An Egg-citing Spring Surprise event is taking place during the Season of Alola, Exeggcute was selected because it can evolve into Alolan Exeggutor under the right circumstances. So, players who evolve their Exeggcute on April 16 will get an Alolan Exeggutor that knows the Special Move Drago Meteor. This can only be done during the event.

Unlike previous Limited Research Days, An Egg-citing Spring Surprise will run its research as individual research tasks. This is likely due to Special Research for Spring into Spring already being available while the main event is running.

Upon completion, each task, which are all simple to finish, will reward players with an Exeggcute encounter. So if you want to get your special Alolan Exeggutor, here are all of the tasks you need to complete.

An Egg-citing Spring Surprise Limited Research