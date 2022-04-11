All Spring into Spring An Ula’ula Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Just like the season itself, Spring into Spring is back as Pokémon Go’s annual event brings new flower crown-wearing Pokémon to players around the world.
Not only are Pokémon like Lopunny and Togekiss, along with their evolutionary lines, appearing with the event’s signature flower crown, but the guardian deity of Alola’s Ula’ula Island, Tapu Bulu is also making its debut in the event.
Running from April 12 to 18, players will encounter multiple Pokémon at increased rates in the wild, see a 50 percent deduction in Egg Hatch distance, get double Catch Candy, and 60-minute Lucky Egg duration as an added bonus. A new Collection Challenge will also be available to complete, which will reward players with a Flower Crown Togetic encounter.
As per usual, event-exclusive Field and Special Research is also available, and here are all of the research tasks and rewards.
Spring into Spring research
An Ula’ula Adventure Special Research
An Ula’ula Adventure page one
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- 10 Poké Balls
- Complete three Field Research tasks
- Five Pinap Berries
- Earn five Hearts with your Buddy
- Eight Razz Berries
Total Rewards: Weepinbell encounter, 500 XP, and 500 Stardust
An Ula’ula Adventure page two
- Take three Snapshots of wild Pokémon
- Oddish encounter
- Use seven Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Seedot encounter
- Catch five Pokémon with Weather Boost
- Sunkern encounter
Total Rewards: One Charged TM, 500 XP, and 500 Stardust
An Ula’ula Adventure page three
- Walk 2km
- Alolan Geodude encounter
- Complete five Field Research tasks
- 10 Pinap Berries
- Catch five different species of Pokémon
- Alolan Sandshrew encounter
Total Rewards: One Premium Battle Pass, 1,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust
An Ula’ula Adventure page four
- Send five Gifts to friends
- 10 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Pokémon
- Seven Pinap Berries
- Win a raid
- Alolan Vulpix encounter
Total Rewards: 15 Ultra Balls, 8,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Hatch an Egg
- Pikachu encounter
- Eevee encounter
- Hatch two Eggs
- Buneary encounter