All Spring into Spring An Ula’ula Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Focus on the Eggs, at least if you want to get everything done.

Just like the season itself, Spring into Spring is back as Pokémon Go’s annual event brings new flower crown-wearing Pokémon to players around the world.

Not only are Pokémon like Lopunny and Togekiss, along with their evolutionary lines, appearing with the event’s signature flower crown, but the guardian deity of Alola’s Ula’ula Island, Tapu Bulu is also making its debut in the event.

Running from April 12 to 18, players will encounter multiple Pokémon at increased rates in the wild, see a 50 percent deduction in Egg Hatch distance, get double Catch Candy, and 60-minute Lucky Egg duration as an added bonus. A new Collection Challenge will also be available to complete, which will reward players with a Flower Crown Togetic encounter.

As per usual, event-exclusive Field and Special Research is also available, and here are all of the research tasks and rewards.

Spring into Spring research

An Ula’ula Adventure Special Research

An Ula’ula Adventure page one

Catch 10 Pokémon 10 Poké Balls

Complete three Field Research tasks Five Pinap Berries

Earn five Hearts with your Buddy Eight Razz Berries



Total Rewards: Weepinbell encounter, 500 XP, and 500 Stardust

An Ula’ula Adventure page two

Take three Snapshots of wild Pokémon Oddish encounter

Use seven Berries to help catch Pokémon Seedot encounter

Catch five Pokémon with Weather Boost Sunkern encounter



Total Rewards: One Charged TM, 500 XP, and 500 Stardust

An Ula’ula Adventure page three

Walk 2km Alolan Geodude encounter

Complete five Field Research tasks 10 Pinap Berries

Catch five different species of Pokémon Alolan Sandshrew encounter



Total Rewards: One Premium Battle Pass, 1,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust

An Ula’ula Adventure page four

Send five Gifts to friends 10 Great Balls

Catch 15 Pokémon Seven Pinap Berries

Win a raid Alolan Vulpix encounter



Total Rewards: 15 Ultra Balls, 8,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust

Event-exclusive Field Research