Activision is “working towards a fix” for CoD: Mobile’s desync issue

The desync issue in Call of Duty: Mobile, which makes it impossible to kill some players, could be getting a fix in the next update.

For weeks, players have been encountering a bug that causes certain players to be “out of sync” with the rest of the multiplayer match. This causes shooting to have basically no effect. Sometimes, when these players sync back, it also appears like they may have teleported.

In a community update two weeks ago, Activision said that when this was first brought up, it was a “long-term issue” that “may or may not” happen based on “server and network stability.” Activision added the number of users encountering the desync issue suggested otherwise.

The latest community update, which was released today, Activision said the desync issue “hasn’t been an easy one to narrow down.” The company also said that some server and client optimizations will be coming with the next update to help in fixing it.

The next update for Call of Duty: Mobile will bring a new ranked season and will be launching in early August. A public test server for the update is going on, which has some upcoming features to the game. This includes a new “Gunsmith” feature which gives players extensive customization with their weapons.