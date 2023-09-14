NBA 2K24 fans want a key MyCAREER mechanic changed, but new game patch ignores their pleas

NBA 2K24 isn’t even a week old, but like most modern games, it’s already received a bunch of updates. Patch notes v1.2 are set to release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on Sept. 14, but their content, disclosed by the publisher early, doesn’t address the fanbase’s biggest MyCAREER concern.

An official 2K Games representative revealed the full v1.2 patch notes for NBA 2K24 in a Reddit post. This update is exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and will take effect later on Sept. 14. While this patch is primarily and almost exclusively meant to improve performance on current-gen consoles, that didn’t stop commenters from showing what they really want—a change to the new badge regression system in MyCAREER.

In brief, with this new badge system, your MyPLAYER’s badges could regress if you’re not using them while playing. For example, if you have a catch and shoot badge and you don’t shoot a single shot in your next game, your badge will regress. This could be halted by the use of a Floor Setter, which locks a badge at a certain level, which it can’t regress beyond.

Fans aren’t thrilled by the mechanic to begin with, but reports that it’s not even working properly and badge regression could occur after games in which you have used them makes the situation all the trickier. The light at the end of the tunnel was actually provided by a community-discovered glitch that allowed the same Floor Setter to be applied to a potentially infinite amount of badges.

While NBA 2K24 patch notes v1.2 do not address the general badge issue, they did shut down the Floor Setter glitch, so now players don’t have any way left to get around badge regression. The only hope now lies in the promised major patch that’s supposed to release sometime before season two, so within the next two to three weeks. We wouldn’t hold our breath, though.

In addition to fixing the Floor Setter glitch, patch notes v1.2 mostly deal with bugs, performance and stability issues, and the occasional adjustment to in-game modes, like switching down the difficulty on some MyTEAM challenges.

Here are the full NBA 2K24 v1.2 patch notes

Gameplay

Fixed an issue that was causing physics to break when using controllable rim hangs in certain situations.

The City

Numerous fixes to game stability in the City have been made.

Resolved a user-reported stutter when playing games on the RISE affiliation courts.

You can now properly join a friend in the Gatorade Rental Courts when using the Social Menu.

MyCareer/Quests/Progression

Adjusted the Minimizer quest so it is easier for all player types to complete.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause a hang when loading into a MyCAREER save.

Addressed an issue that could prevent advancement to the second NBA season.

Resolved a hang when heading to the arena floor before NBA games.

Michael Jordan can no longer be passed on the GOAT tier list before winning your seventh championship.

Users can no longer apply the same Floor Setter to more than one badge.

MyTeam

Resolved user-reported issues with games played after playing Triple Threat Online: Co-Op games.

Lowered the difficulty of Triple Threat Online: Co-Op games against the CPU to Pro.

Added the ability to select a lineup before entering Triple Threat Online: Co-Op.

MyNBA

Resolved a hang that could occur in the Trade Finder menu when exiting and re-entering under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Warriors to get rebranded incorrectly going into future seasons in MyNBA.

Badge regression is what it is, but it shouldn’t completely demoralize you. There’s plenty that can be done to create the ultimate MyCAREER build, like having the smoothest jumpshot in NBA 2K24 or being able to dunk over the entire enemy team. You could also check out our tailor-made MyPLAYER center build if dominating the post is more to your liking. Who needs badges when you have 99 strength?

