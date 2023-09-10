The ultimate NBA 2K24 jumpshot guide: Best jumpshots for each player height

Building the best MyPLAYER you can in NBA 2K24 needs a solid jumpshot foundation, and while you can technically go without one, you’d be in for a tough time. If you want to succeed in MyCAREER, you’ll need to get the most out of your jump shots. You’re in luck, though, as we’ve prepared the ultimate guide to the best jumpshots in NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K24 isn’t short on content, but its jumpshot animations stand out with an absurdly high number to choose from. It doesn’t make things easier that the animations all have several important stats that you need to watch out for. We didn’t call this the ultimate NBA 2K24 jumpshot guide for nothing, and before you finish reading, none of this will be as daunting as it initially sounds. You’ll know which jumpshots are best in NBA 2K24 and why they’re so effective.

Release Height, Release Speed, Timing Stability, and Defensive Immunity explained

Each NBA 2K24 jumpshot animation has four distinct stats—Release Height, Release Speed, Timing Stability, and Defensive Immunity. These ratings are all important in their own way, and ideally, you’ll achieve a balance between all four. That said, there is a general consensus on which is the most important of the bunch.

Release Height is arguably the most crucial aspect of a jumphot, as shooting from a lower stance makes your shot much easier for defenders to block and contest. You can somewhat counter this with a high Release Speed, but when faced with a choice between the two, Release Height will generally take precedence.

Defensive Immunity determines how effective contests against your shots will be. The higher the immunity, the less opposing defenders can do to stop you. Finally, the new Timing Stability stat makes it easier for you to consistently hit shots by lessening the effects of low stamina and growing fatigue.

These stats are there for a reason, but aesthetics matter in basketball. Even a jumpshot with straight As in all categories wouldn’t work for you if it doesn’t feel right. Of course, the reverse is also true: The most beautiful shot with all Fs would play like a mountain of bricks.

Lower Base, Upper Release, and Animation Blending explained

You can equip jumpshots to three different slots—Lower/Base, Upper Release 1, and Upper Release 2—the combination of which will determine your jumper’s final form and stats. You can freely equip whatever you like to the Upper Release slots, but you need to meet certain requirements for the Base. When we talk about minimum stat requirements for jumpshots, these apply to the Base. You don’t need a 92 Three-Point Shot to use Stephen Curry as your Upper Release, but you do need that attribute to use Curry as your Base.

Upper Releases do have an effect on minimum stat requirements for your overall jumpshot, but to a far lesser extent. You can balance these requirements with Animation Blending, which allows you to tip the scales toward either Upper Release 1 or Upper Release 2. Since you can select different jumpshots for these slots, it’s one way to sneak in a high-level jumpshot on a MyPLAYER with low stats, given that the other Upper Release is low-tier.

In addition to a jumpshot’s own Release Speed, you can further adjust that aspect of your shot via a separate slider you can find next to the Animation Blending slider. Now that everything about NBA 2K24 jumpshots is clear, let’s get your MyPLAYER up and running with the best jumpshot for their height. We will provide one premium, one moderate, and one budget option, so your build is definitely covered—unless your shooting stats are in the 60s, in which case it doesn’t matter that much what shooting animation you’re working with.

Best jumpshots for players under six feet five inches tall in NBA 2K24

Goran Dragic – Min. 86 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot

Goran Dragic is more than just the owner of the best jumpshot for small guys, he is the owner of the best jumpshot in NBA 2K24. The Slovenian veteran is the closest anyone gets to maxing all four categories, just missing out thanks to a B+ in Release Speed. Dragic’s jumper is as smooth as it gets and if you can reach the requirements, there’s no reason to hesitate. Once you shoot for a while with this jumpshot, you won’t want to hear about anyone else’s.

John Wall – Min. 82 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot

Stepping down the requirements slightly, the best jumpshot around the 80 mark belongs to a notoriously mediocre shooter. John Wall may not be a lights-out sniper in real life, but his release is tailor-made for MyPLAYER. It’s one of those feelings you can’t really back up with stats, because Wall’s jumper only boasts an A+ Release Speed. Try it and you’ll see what we mean.

Wayne Ellington – Min. 76 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot

At lower heights, you really need to look for bargains, and there’s no better stock on the market than Wayne Ellington’s jumpshot. The sharp shooter lives up to his real-life reputation by offering a well-rounded package that you won’t want to give up, even after you level your shooting way beyond 76. You should push sentiment aside and pick Dragic’s jumper if you have the stats for it, though.

Best jumpshots for players between six feet five inches and six feet nine inches tall in NBA 2K24

Scottie Pippen – Min. 86 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot

Scottie Pippen’s NBA 2K24 jumpshot is a Swiss army knife just like he was as a player. The release is high and fast, it has high Defensive Immunity, and most important of all, it feels good on the court. Tracy McGrady’s similar requirements and shiny green stats are tempting, but I’d go for Pippen any day of the week, including Sunday, because Scottie’s no mailman.

Bennedict Mathurin – Min. 80 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot

There are far more viable options at this height and stat range than any other, so you might want to consider guys like Max Christie, Tomas Satoransky, and Jett Howard. The latter especially I’d consider as 1-B to my 1-A pick, but I still have to give it to Bennedict Mathurin. This jumpshot almost clouded my judgement enough to give it the top spot over Pippen, but while my senses prevailed, you owe it to yourself to try Bennedict Mathurin’s NBA 2K24 jumpshot.

Caris LeVert – Min. 76 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot

Caris LeVert may have the most generic jumpshot animation in all of NBA 2K24. That’s also probably why his release feels so effortless in-game. Although you have lots of other choices around the 80 mark, we don’t see any reason to go for anyone else but LeVert if your shooting stats are around 76. Hell, if there weren’t better options further up the stat ladder, I’d say stick with him regardless of your build.

Best jumpshots for players over six feet nine inches tall in NBA 2K24

Chris Bosh – Min. 85 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot

Unsurprisingly, the options for big men are rather limited. Statistically speaking, LaMarcus Aldridge’s jumpshot should be like a dream for every shooting MyPLAYER over 6-feet-9-inches. Call me biased, but I’d rather shoot like Chris Bosh instead. The raptor’s shot feels a lot more natural, to me at least.

Davis Bertans – Min. 77 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot

I have a vendetta against this jumpshot’s stats. They make it seem average, even subpar, but I’ll be damned if it’s not the smoothest release a big man can get in NBA 2K24. One single stroke, fluid from start to finish, ending in the most satisfying splash, as long as you nail the release timing that is. As someone who likes using players at the top of the height spectrum, Davis Bertans’ jumpshot animation is a godsend.

Brandon Clarke – Min. 71 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot

Instead of pushing another mid-range offering that would clearly be inferior to Bertans, I’ll present a truly budget option for the big man brigade. Brandon Clarke’s jumper has a lightning fast release and doesn’t come with a laughably low release point, like most other such shooting forms.

Timing is crucial to get anything out of this jumpshot, which is why it comes with the lowest requirements out of anything we mentioned, but getting it right will grant you a particularly hard jumpshot for opponents to guard.

It may take some trial and error before you find your one true jumpshot love, but hopefully our guide makes the process easier for you. Whether one of my nine favorites fits the bill or not, at the very least you’ll have the tools to carve your own path in the NBA 2K24 jumpshot jungle.

