Paying respect to the legends: All retired players’ jump shot requirements in NBA 2K24

If you don’t have a prime Shaq build for your MyPLAYER ready right from the get go, your jump shot will likely be your main weapon in NBA 2K24. The sheer number of jump shots you can choose from this year is astounding and potentially intimidating, but even then, some stand out above others.
NBA 2K24 has replicated so many players’ jump shots that you’ll have to scroll for a full minute to get to the bottom of the list—there are hundreds of jump shot animations to pick from. Such a large amount of content can be beneficial and overwhelming at the same time, especially when you have to spend a few seconds per entry to actually see the animations.
We singled out the retired legends from the active players to make NBA 2K24’s hundreds of jump shots easier to digest. Among them are dozens of legendary players whose once deadly strokes have been recreated in NBA 2K24 down to the tee. There’s lots to choose from, and you have plenty of options if you’re hell-bent on using a retired NBA legend’s jump shot as your own in MyCAREER—just make sure your MyPLAYER meets the requirements.
How jump shot requirements work in NBA 2K24
Each skill in NBA 2K24 comes with its own stat requirements. Your MyPLAYER’s ability to use jump shots mainly depends on their Mid-Range Shot and Three-Point Shot, as well as their height. Jump shots’ height requirements are the same as the height of the player who initially performed the jump shot. In brief, you can’t equip Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s jumper to a 6-foot tall point guard.
In assembling this list, the only universal rule we followed was that the players needed to be either officially or unofficially retired, meaning they haven’t played in the last NBA season. Here are the retired legends’ jump shot requirements in NBA 2K24.
All legends’ jump shot requirements in NBA 2K24
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – Min. 60 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall
- LaMarcus Aldridge – Min. 86 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Ray Allen – Min. 89 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Carmelo Anthony – Min. 88 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Chauncey Billups – Min. 83 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-5-inches tall
- Larry Bird – Min. 87 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches tall
- Chris Bosh – Min. 85 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Elton Brand – Min. 77 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches tall
- Kobe Bryant – Min. 92 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Vince Carter – Min. 87 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall
- DeMarcus Cousins – Min. 78 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Clyde Drexler – Min. 84 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Tim Duncan – Min. 83 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Patrick Ewing – Min. 76 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Derek Fisher – Min. 83 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-5-inches tall
- Steve Francis – Min. 79 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-5-inches tall
- Kevin Garnett – Min. 80 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Marc Gasol – Min. 66 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Pau Gasol – Min. 80 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Penny Hardaway – Min. 84 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Udonis Haslem – Min. 69 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches tall
- Dwight Howard – Min. 42 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Andre Iguodala – Min. 82 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Magic Johnson – Min. 82 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Michael Jordan – Min. 87 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Steve Kerr – Min. 87 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-5-inches tall
- Jason Kidd – Min. 83 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-5-inches tall
- Kyle Korver – Min. 90 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Toni Kukoc – Min. 83 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches tall
- Bill Laimbeer – Min. 81 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Rashard Lewis – Min. 82 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Karl Malone – Min. 84 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches tall
- Shawn Marion – Min. 83 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Kevin Martin – Min. 85 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Tracy McGrady – Min. 87 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Chris Mullin – Min. 90 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Steve Nash – Min. 86 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-5-inches tall
- Dirk Nowitzki – Min. 86 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Charles Oakley – Min. 74 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches tall
- Lamar Odom – Min. 78 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches tall
- Shaquille O’Neal – Min. 39 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Tony Parker – Min. 84 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-5-inches tall
- Sam Perkins – Min. 79 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches tall
- Paul Pierce – Min. 83 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Scottie Pippen – Min. 86 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Zach Randolph – Min. 80 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches tall
- JJ Redick – Min. 87 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-5-inches tall
- Oscar Robertson – Min. 88 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-10 inches tall
- David Robinson – Min. 81 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Nate Robinson – Min. 69 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and 6-feet-5-inches tall
- Rajon Rondo – Min. 76 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-5-inches tall
- J.R. Smith – Min. 85 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall
- John Stockton – Min. 87 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-5-inches tall
- Amar’e Stoudemire – Min. 80 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Dwyane Wade – Min. 83 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-5-inches tall
- Chris Webber – Min. 75 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall
- David West – Min. 82 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches tall
- Jerry West – Min. 90 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6 feet 5 inches tall
- Dominique Wilkins – Min. 82 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall
- Jason Williams – Min. 79 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-5-inches tall
- Louis Williams – Min. 73 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-5-inches tall
Picking your MyPLAYER’s jump shot animation can either be a meticulous process to determine which shot will help you score the most points per game, or a much simpler process of picking your favorite player’s animation and rolling with it, win or lose.
Regardless of the type of player you are, the jump shot won’t score points on its own, be it legendary or not. You’ll have to do that yourself, although it helps if you equip the best shooting badges to get your jumpers to the top level.
If you’re looking to customize your MyPLAYER character beyond the jump shot, we can help with that too. If you prefer Shaq’s approach to basketball over Ray Allen’s, then it’s time to do something about your contact dunk packages—but not before you scan your face so it’s the last thing opposing centers see before getting viciously posterized.