Paying respect to the legends: All retired players’ jump shot requirements in NBA 2K24

If you don’t have a prime Shaq build for your MyPLAYER ready right from the get go, your jump shot will likely be your main weapon in NBA 2K24. The sheer number of jump shots you can choose from this year is astounding and potentially intimidating, but even then, some stand out above others.

NBA 2K24 has replicated so many players’ jump shots that you’ll have to scroll for a full minute to get to the bottom of the list—there are hundreds of jump shot animations to pick from. Such a large amount of content can be beneficial and overwhelming at the same time, especially when you have to spend a few seconds per entry to actually see the animations.

We singled out the retired legends from the active players to make NBA 2K24’s hundreds of jump shots easier to digest. Among them are dozens of legendary players whose once deadly strokes have been recreated in NBA 2K24 down to the tee. There’s lots to choose from, and you have plenty of options if you’re hell-bent on using a retired NBA legend’s jump shot as your own in MyCAREER—just make sure your MyPLAYER meets the requirements.

How jump shot requirements work in NBA 2K24

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each skill in NBA 2K24 comes with its own stat requirements. Your MyPLAYER’s ability to use jump shots mainly depends on their Mid-Range Shot and Three-Point Shot, as well as their height. Jump shots’ height requirements are the same as the height of the player who initially performed the jump shot. In brief, you can’t equip Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s jumper to a 6-foot tall point guard.

In assembling this list, the only universal rule we followed was that the players needed to be either officially or unofficially retired, meaning they haven’t played in the last NBA season. Here are the retired legends’ jump shot requirements in NBA 2K24.

All legends’ jump shot requirements in NBA 2K24

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – Min. 60 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall

LaMarcus Aldridge – Min. 86 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall

Ray Allen – Min. 89 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall

Carmelo Anthony – Min. 88 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall

Chauncey Billups – Min. 83 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-5-inches tall

Larry Bird – Min. 87 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches tall

Chris Bosh – Min. 85 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall

Elton Brand – Min. 77 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches tall

Kobe Bryant – Min. 92 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall

Vince Carter – Min. 87 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall

DeMarcus Cousins – Min. 78 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall

Clyde Drexler – Min. 84 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall

Tim Duncan – Min. 83 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall

Patrick Ewing – Min. 76 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall

Derek Fisher – Min. 83 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-5-inches tall

Steve Francis – Min. 79 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-5-inches tall

Kevin Garnett – Min. 80 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Marc Gasol – Min. 66 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall

Pau Gasol – Min. 80 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall

Penny Hardaway – Min. 84 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-10 inches tall

Udonis Haslem – Min. 69 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches tall

Dwight Howard – Min. 42 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall

Andre Iguodala – Min. 82 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall

Magic Johnson – Min. 82 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall

Michael Jordan – Min. 87 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall

Steve Kerr – Min. 87 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-5-inches tall

Jason Kidd – Min. 83 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-5-inches tall

Kyle Korver – Min. 90 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall

Toni Kukoc – Min. 83 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches tall

Bill Laimbeer – Min. 81 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall

Rashard Lewis – Min. 82 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall

Karl Malone – Min. 84 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches tall

Shawn Marion – Min. 83 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall

Kevin Martin – Min. 85 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall

Tracy McGrady – Min. 87 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall

Chris Mullin – Min. 90 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall

Steve Nash – Min. 86 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-5-inches tall

Dirk Nowitzki – Min. 86 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall

Charles Oakley – Min. 74 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches tall

Lamar Odom – Min. 78 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches tall

Shaquille O’Neal – Min. 39 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tony Parker – Min. 84 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-5-inches tall

Sam Perkins – Min. 79 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches tall

Paul Pierce – Min. 83 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall

Scottie Pippen – Min. 86 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall

Zach Randolph – Min. 80 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches tall

JJ Redick – Min. 87 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-5-inches tall

Oscar Robertson – Min. 88 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-10 inches tall

David Robinson – Min. 81 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall

Nate Robinson – Min. 69 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and 6-feet-5-inches tall

Rajon Rondo – Min. 76 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-5-inches tall

J.R. Smith – Min. 85 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall

John Stockton – Min. 87 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-5-inches tall

Amar’e Stoudemire – Min. 80 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall

Dwyane Wade – Min. 83 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-5-inches tall

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chris Webber – Min. 75 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-10 inches tall

David West – Min. 82 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches tall

Jerry West – Min. 90 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6 feet 5 inches tall

Dominique Wilkins – Min. 82 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and min. 6-feet-5-inches and under 6-feet-10 inches tall

Jason Williams – Min. 79 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-5-inches tall

Louis Williams – Min. 73 Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot, and under 6-feet-5-inches tall

Picking your MyPLAYER’s jump shot animation can either be a meticulous process to determine which shot will help you score the most points per game, or a much simpler process of picking your favorite player’s animation and rolling with it, win or lose.

Regardless of the type of player you are, the jump shot won’t score points on its own, be it legendary or not. You’ll have to do that yourself, although it helps if you equip the best shooting badges to get your jumpers to the top level.

If you’re looking to customize your MyPLAYER character beyond the jump shot, we can help with that too. If you prefer Shaq’s approach to basketball over Ray Allen’s, then it’s time to do something about your contact dunk packages—but not before you scan your face so it’s the last thing opposing centers see before getting viciously posterized.

About the author