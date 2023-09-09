All dribble animation requirements in NBA 2K24

Veteran NBA fans can tell players apart by their dribbles. If you’d like to dribble the ball like your favorite player, you can do so in NBA 2K24, but only if you satisfy all the dribble animation requirements.

When you first start your journey in MyCareer, you’ll have a lot to prove as you head to the NBA with high expectations. While living up to the hype will have its difficulties, you will start to blend in both in terms of your stats and moves including the dribble animation in NBA 2K24.

Here’s how you can unlock all dribble animations in NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K24 dribble animation requirements

The Basic dribble animation in NBA 2K24. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Pro dribble animation in NBA 2K24. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Normal dribble animation in NBA 2K24. Screenshot by Dot Esports Kobe Bryant dribble animation in NBA 2K24. Screenshot by Dot Esports Stephen Curry dribble animation in NBA 2K24. Screenshot by Dot Esports James Harden dribble animation in NBA 2K24. Screenshot by Dot Esports Kyrie Irving dribble animation in NBA 2K24. Screenshot by Dot Esports Lebron James dribble animation in NBA 2K24. Screenshot by Dot Esports Magic Johnson dribble animation in NBA 2K24. Screenshot by Dot Esports Zach LaVine dribble animation in NBA 2K24. Screenshot by Dot Esports Damian Lillard dribble animation in NBA 2K24. Screenshot by Dot Esports Ja Morant dribble animation in NBA 2K24. Screenshot by Dot Esports Steve Nash dribble animation in NBA 2K24. Screenshot by Dot Esports John Stockton dribble animation in NBA 2K24. Screenshot by Dot Esports Trae Young dribble animation in NBA 2K24. Screenshot by Dot Esports Seimone Augustus dribble animation in NBA 2K24. Screenshot by Dot Esports Chelsea Gray dribble animation in NBA 2K24. Screenshot by Dot Esports Arike Ogunbowale dribble animation in NBA 2K24. Screenshot by Dot Esports Gabby Williams dribble animation in NBA 2K24. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three standard dribble animations in NBA 2K24, which most players starting out will have access to. These include Basic, Normal, and Pro.

Afterward, to level up your dribbling game, you can look to the 2K24 pro player dribbles. 17 players are available to choose from.

From the modern NBA GOAT in Lebron James to classic players like Steve Nash and John Stockton, you’ll be able to replicate and apply their dribble techniques to your game. You’ll even be able to pick from some of the WNBA’s biggest stars.

Do note, however, that most of these pro dribble techniques will require certain attributes. Most require a set amount of Speed, while others are actually limited based on your height.

Dribble type Requirement Normal None Pro None Basic None Kobe Bryant Speed with ball 88 + Height under 6’10”. Stephen Curry Speed with ball 92 + Height under 6’5”. Kevin Durant Speed with ball 75 James Harden Speed with ball 75 + Height under 6’10”. Kyrie Irving Speed with ball 90 + Height under 6’5”. Lebron James Speed with ball 75 + Height under 6’10”. Magic Johnson Speed with ball 75 + Height under 6’10”. Zach Lavine Speed with ball 75 + Height under 6’10”. Damian Lillard Speed with ball 90 + Height under 6’5”. Ja Morant Speed with ball 85 + Height under 6’10”. Steve Nash Speed with ball 83 + Height under 6’5”. John Stockton Speed with ball 75 + Height under 6’5”. Trae Young Speed with ball 92 + Height under 6’5”. Seimone Augustus Speed with ball 40 + Height under 6’10”. Chelsea Gray Speed with ball 40 + Height under 6’10”. Arike Ogunbowale Speed with ball 40 + Height under 6’10”. Gabby Williams Speed with ball 40 + Height under 6’10”.

About the author