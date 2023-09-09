All dribble animation requirements in NBA 2K24

MyCareer opening video in NBA 2K24
Veteran NBA fans can tell players apart by their dribbles. If you’d like to dribble the ball like your favorite player, you can do so in NBA 2K24, but only if you satisfy all the dribble animation requirements.

When you first start your journey in MyCareer, you’ll have a lot to prove as you head to the NBA with high expectations. While living up to the hype will have its difficulties, you will start to blend in both in terms of your stats and moves including the dribble animation in NBA 2K24.

Here’s how you can unlock all dribble animations in NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K24 dribble animation requirements

There are three standard dribble animations in NBA 2K24, which most players starting out will have access to. These include Basic, Normal, and Pro.

Afterward, to level up your dribbling game, you can look to the 2K24 pro player dribbles. 17 players are available to choose from.

From the modern NBA GOAT in Lebron James to classic players like Steve Nash and John Stockton, you’ll be able to replicate and apply their dribble techniques to your game. You’ll even be able to pick from some of the WNBA’s biggest stars.

Do note, however, that most of these pro dribble techniques will require certain attributes. Most require a set amount of Speed, while others are actually limited based on your height.

Dribble typeRequirement
NormalNone
ProNone
BasicNone
Kobe BryantSpeed with ball 88 + Height under 6’10”.
Stephen CurrySpeed with ball 92 + Height under 6’5”.
Kevin DurantSpeed with ball 75
James HardenSpeed with ball 75 + Height under 6’10”.
Kyrie IrvingSpeed with ball 90 + Height under 6’5”.
Lebron JamesSpeed with ball 75 + Height under 6’10”.
Magic JohnsonSpeed with ball 75 + Height under 6’10”.
Zach LavineSpeed with ball 75 + Height under 6’10”.
Damian LillardSpeed with ball 90 + Height under 6’5”.
Ja MorantSpeed with ball 85 + Height under 6’10”.
Steve NashSpeed with ball 83 + Height under 6’5”.
John StocktonSpeed with ball 75 + Height under 6’5”.
Trae YoungSpeed with ball 92 + Height under 6’5”.
Seimone AugustusSpeed with ball 40 + Height under 6’10”.
Chelsea GraySpeed with ball 40 + Height under 6’10”.
Arike OgunbowaleSpeed with ball 40 + Height under 6’10”.
Gabby WilliamsSpeed with ball 40 + Height under 6’10”.
