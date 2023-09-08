All badges in NBA 2K24 and their effects explained

Badges are the key to boosting your character’s strength in NBA 2K24. Whether you’re on the offense or the defense, badges will allow you to take your player to the next level, making a difference in MyPlayer and MyCareer.
NBA 2K24’s badge arsenal is filled with powerful options, and the sheer number of them might give players a hard time while deciding. Throughout your NBA 2K24 career, you’ll slowly unlock all the badges, and settling on the perfect badge setup for your player will be the key to success if you’re also looking to set records.
Here are all the badges in NBA 2K24 and their effects.
When executing step-backs and certain other maneuvers, defenders are more prone to stumbling or falling if they pivot in the wrong direction.
Bail Out
Performing a pass out of a layup or a jump shot results in fewer inaccurate passes. This badge also assists in passing the ball effectively when facing double-team defenses.
Blow-By
Enhances an offensive player’s ability to get past defenders with easy blow-bys on the perimeter.
Break Starter
After securing a defensive rebound, accuracy of deep outlet passes made up the court increases.
Dimer
In the half-court setting, passes made by Dimers to open shooters result in an increased shooting percentage
Handles For Days
Reduce energy depletion for players while performing consecutive dribble maneuvers.
Hyperdrive
Enhances a player’s speed to perform moving dribbling maneuvers while attacking down the court.
Killer Combos
Enhances a player’s ability to chain efficient dribble maneuvers while sizing up an opponent
Needle Threader
Boosts a player’s passing ability while passing through a tight window between defenders.
Physical Handles
Reduces the likelihood of encountering defensive pressure on the perimeter while dribbling.
Post Playmaker
After coming out of the post or following an offensive rebound, receivers receive a shot boost.
Relay Passer
Boosts the ability of shooters when passing to assist a basket.
Special Delivery
Boosts the likelihood of successful alley-oop throws and shot opportunities for receivers following a flashy pass. Additionally, it speeds up the delivery of bounce and lob passes while enabling the execution of off-the-backboard alley-oops.
Speed Booster
Boost the speed of a player during an exploding or a burst while attacking from the perimeter.
Touch Passer
Increases the speed that a player passes the ball after just receiving it.
Triple Strike
Boosts a player’s ability to break down, juke, and explode out of the triple threat
Unpluckable
It becomes more challenging for defenders to poke the ball when attempting to steal it.
All finishing badges in NBA 2K24
Badge name
Description
Acrobat
Boost a player’s ability to reverse and change shot layup attempts, and their ability to beat defenders with gathers also gets improved.
Aerial Wizard
Increases a player’s ability to finish an alley-oop pass from a teammate or convert offensive rebounds into successful putback finishes.
Backdown Punisher
Increases players’ success rate when attempting to back down a defender while in a post-up position.
Big Driver
Increases the likelihood of a successful blow-by when initiating an attack of the dribble in either the mid-range or the paint.
Bunny
Boosts a player’s capacity for performing hop-step layups or slam dunks.
Dream Shake
Increases the odds of post move fakes to stun a defender. This badge also increases the shot percentage of shot attempts after post fakes, shimmies, and shot fakes.
Dropstepper
The success rate of protecting the ball better, attempting post dropsteps and hop steps increase while executing these moves in the post.
Fast Twitch
Fastens the ability to get standing layups or dunks before the defense contests in time.
Fearless Finisher
Boosts a player’s ability to still finish after absorbing contact. This badge also reduces the amount of energy lost from contact layups.
Float Game
Improves a player’s ability in performing floaters.
Giant Slayer
Giant Slayer increases your layup success rate when facing a taller defender, minimizing the risk of your shot being blocked.
Hook Specialist
Boosts a player’s ability to make post hooks.
Masher
Boosts a player’s ability to finish well around the rim, more so over smaller defenders.
Post Spin Technician
Opting for post spins or drives leads to more effective moves and reduces the likelihood of losing possession.
Posterizer
Increases the odds of throwing down a dunk on your defender.
Precision Dunker
Boosts a player’s ability to make skill dunks.
Pro Touch
Provides an additional performance boost when executing layups with precise timing, whether it’s slightly early, slightly late, or perfectly timed. To benefit from this enhancement, ensure that layup timing is activated.
Rise Up
Increases the probability of dunking or posterizing your opponent when standing in the painted area.
Scooper
Boosts a player’s ability to make quick scoop layups.
Slithery
Boosts a player’s ability to slide through traffic, protect the ball from being stolen, and evade contact when performing gathers and finishes at the rim.
Spin Cycle
Boosts a player’s ability to perform spin layups or dunks.
Two Step
Boosts a player’s ability to make eurostep and cradle layups, or dunks.
Whistle
Increases the odds of drawing a foul when attacking the rim, or during a jump shot.
All defensive and rebound badges in NBA 2K24
Badge name
Description
94 Feet
Allows defenders to apply pressure and disrupt ball handlers in the backcourt.
Anchor
Boosts a player’s ability to block shots and perform high-level rim protection.
Ankle Braces
Using ankle braces reduces the risk of sustaining an ankle injury while defending against dribble moves from opponents.
Boxout Beast
Boosts a player’s ability to box out and fight for favorable position during rebounds.
Brick Wall
Strengthen the effectiveness of screens and drain energy from opponents on physical contact.
Challenger
Boosts the effectiveness of well-timed contests against perimeter shooters.
Chase Down Artist
Improves a player’s speed and leaping ability as they chase an offensive player to make a block attempt.
Clamps
Increases defenders success rate when bumping or hip riding the ball handler.
Fast Feet
Boosts a player’s ability to remain in front of dribblers while guarding on the perimeter.
Glove
Boosts the ability to successfully steal from ball-handlers, or strip layup attempts.
Interceptor
Increases the chances of tipping or intercepting.
Immovable Enforcer
Boosts a defensive player’s strength while guarding ball handlers and finishers
Off-Ball Pest
Makes players more difficult to get past when they’re not in possession of the ball. They can engage and hold their matchup, and resist ankle-breaking moves.
Pick Dodger
Boosts a player’s ability to maneuver through and around screens while on defense. At the Hall of Fame level, the player can move through screens in the park or blacktop.
Pogo Stick
The Pogo Stick feature allows players to bounce back up for another jump upon landing, whether it’s following a rebound, a blocked shot attempt, or even a jump shot.
Post Lockdown
Boosts a player’s ability to effectively defend moves in the post, and increase their odds at stripping the opponent
Rebound Chaser
Improves a player’s ability to follow rebounds from farther distances than normal
Right Stick Ripper
Increases the odds of poaching the ball from the dribbler or intercepting passes while using the right analog stick
Work Horse
Boosts a player’s speed and ability to get loose balls over the opponent
