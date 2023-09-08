All badges in NBA 2K24 and their effects explained

Badges are the key to boosting your character’s strength in NBA 2K24. Whether you’re on the offense or the defense, badges will allow you to take your player to the next level, making a difference in MyPlayer and MyCareer.

NBA 2K24’s badge arsenal is filled with powerful options, and the sheer number of them might give players a hard time while deciding. Throughout your NBA 2K24 career, you’ll slowly unlock all the badges, and settling on the perfect badge setup for your player will be the key to success if you’re also looking to set records.

Here are all the badges in NBA 2K24 and their effects.

All shooting badges in NBA 2K24

Badge nameDescription
Agent ThreeImproves a player’s ability during pull-up shots from the three point range.
BlindersDecrease the penalty for having a defender closing out in their peripheral vision while attempting a Jump Shot.
Catch and ShootBoost a player’s ability to knock down jump shots after receiving a pass.
ClaymoreSpotting up patiently increases a player’s ability to knock down perimeter shots.
Comeback KidWhile trailing in a match, boost a shooter’s mid-range and three-point abilities.
Corner SpecialistBoost a player’s ability during deep range shots taken from the baseline of the court. These shots can also be off the dribble or off a catch.
DeadeyeIncur a lower jump shot penalty when your shot gets contested by a defender closing in.
Free PointsGives a boost to the players who are doing free throws during clutch moments.
Green MachineIf you achieve back-to-back excellent releases on jump shots, you’ll receive an additional boost.
Guard UpWhen a defender fails to properly content, your ability to make jump shots will increase.
Limitless RangeYour effective three-point range from the deep will be increased with this perk.
Middy MagicianReceive a boost to your pullup and spin shots effectiveness from the mid-range.
Open LooksBoost your player’s ability to perform wide open jump shots.
Post Fade PhenomIncrease a player’s ability to make hop shots and post fades.
Slippery Off-BallIncreases a player’s ability to navigate through traffic while attempting to get open off screen.
Space CreatorBoost a player’s ability to hit shots and cross up an opponent on step-back moves after creating space from the defender.
Spot FinderBoost a player’s ability to quickly get open off the ball and their ability to knock down shots off the catch.
All playmaking badges in NBA 2K24

Badge nameDescription
Ankle BreakerWhen executing step-backs and certain other maneuvers, defenders are more prone to stumbling or falling if they pivot in the wrong direction.
Bail OutPerforming a pass out of a layup or a jump shot results in fewer inaccurate passes. This badge also assists in passing the ball effectively when facing double-team defenses.
Blow-ByEnhances an offensive player’s ability to get past defenders with easy blow-bys on the perimeter.
Break StarterAfter securing a defensive rebound, accuracy of deep outlet passes made up the court increases.
DimerIn the half-court setting, passes made by Dimers to open shooters result in an increased shooting percentage
Handles For DaysReduce energy depletion for players while performing consecutive dribble maneuvers.
HyperdriveEnhances a player’s speed to perform moving dribbling maneuvers while attacking down the court.
Killer CombosEnhances a player’s ability to chain efficient dribble maneuvers while sizing up an opponent
Needle ThreaderBoosts a player’s passing ability while passing through a tight window between defenders.
Physical HandlesReduces the likelihood of encountering defensive pressure on the perimeter while dribbling.
Post PlaymakerAfter coming out of the post or following an offensive rebound, receivers receive a shot boost.
Relay PasserBoosts the ability of shooters when passing to assist a basket.
Special DeliveryBoosts the likelihood of successful alley-oop throws and shot opportunities for receivers following a flashy pass. Additionally, it speeds up the delivery of bounce and lob passes while enabling the execution of off-the-backboard alley-oops.
Speed BoosterBoost the speed of a player during an exploding or a burst while attacking from the perimeter.
Touch PasserIncreases the speed that a player passes the ball after just receiving it.
Triple StrikeBoosts a player’s ability to break down, juke, and explode out of the triple threat
UnpluckableIt becomes more challenging for defenders to poke the ball when attempting to steal it.

All finishing badges in NBA 2K24

Badge nameDescription
AcrobatBoost a player’s ability to reverse and change shot layup attempts, and their ability to beat defenders with gathers also gets improved.
Aerial WizardIncreases a player’s ability to finish an alley-oop pass from a teammate or convert offensive rebounds into successful putback finishes.
Backdown PunisherIncreases players’ success rate when attempting to back down a defender while in a post-up position.
Big DriverIncreases the likelihood of a successful blow-by when initiating an attack of the dribble in either the mid-range or the paint.
BunnyBoosts a player’s capacity for performing hop-step layups or slam dunks.
Dream ShakeIncreases the odds of post move fakes to stun a defender. This badge also increases the shot percentage of shot attempts after post fakes, shimmies, and shot fakes.
DropstepperThe success rate of protecting the ball better, attempting post dropsteps and hop steps increase while executing these moves in the post.
Fast TwitchFastens the ability to get standing layups or dunks before the defense contests in time.
Fearless FinisherBoosts a player’s ability to still finish after absorbing contact. This badge also reduces the amount of energy lost from contact layups.
Float GameImproves a player’s ability in performing floaters.
Giant SlayerGiant Slayer increases your layup success rate when facing a taller defender, minimizing the risk of your shot being blocked.
Hook SpecialistBoosts a player’s ability to make post hooks.
MasherBoosts a player’s ability to finish well around the rim, more so over smaller defenders.
Post Spin TechnicianOpting for post spins or drives leads to more effective moves and reduces the likelihood of losing possession.
PosterizerIncreases the odds of throwing down a dunk on your defender.
Precision DunkerBoosts a player’s ability to make skill dunks.
Pro TouchProvides an additional performance boost when executing layups with precise timing, whether it’s slightly early, slightly late, or perfectly timed. To benefit from this enhancement, ensure that layup timing is activated.
Rise UpIncreases the probability of dunking or posterizing your opponent when standing in the painted area.
ScooperBoosts a player’s ability to make quick scoop layups.
SlitheryBoosts a player’s ability to slide through traffic, protect the ball from being stolen, and evade contact when performing gathers and finishes at the rim.
Spin CycleBoosts a player’s ability to perform spin layups or dunks.
Two StepBoosts a player’s ability to make eurostep and cradle layups, or dunks.
WhistleIncreases the odds of drawing a foul when attacking the rim, or during a jump shot.

All defensive and rebound badges in NBA 2K24

Badge nameDescription
94 FeetAllows defenders to apply pressure and disrupt ball handlers in the backcourt.
AnchorBoosts a player’s ability to block shots and perform high-level rim protection.
Ankle BracesUsing ankle braces reduces the risk of sustaining an ankle injury while defending against dribble moves from opponents.
Boxout BeastBoosts a player’s ability to box out and fight for favorable position during rebounds.
Brick WallStrengthen the effectiveness of screens and drain energy from opponents on physical contact.
ChallengerBoosts the effectiveness of well-timed contests against perimeter shooters.
Chase Down ArtistImproves a player’s speed and leaping ability as they chase an offensive player to make a block attempt.
ClampsIncreases defenders success rate when bumping or hip riding the ball handler.
Fast FeetBoosts a player’s ability to remain in front of dribblers while guarding on the perimeter.
GloveBoosts the ability to successfully steal from ball-handlers, or strip layup attempts.
InterceptorIncreases the chances of tipping or intercepting.
Immovable EnforcerBoosts a defensive player’s strength while guarding ball handlers and finishers
Off-Ball PestMakes players more difficult to get past when they’re not in possession of the ball. They can engage and hold their matchup, and resist ankle-breaking moves.
Pick DodgerBoosts a player’s ability to maneuver through and around screens while on defense. At the Hall of Fame level, the player can move through screens in the park or blacktop.
Pogo StickThe Pogo Stick feature allows players to bounce back up for another jump upon landing, whether it’s following a rebound, a blocked shot attempt, or even a jump shot.
Post LockdownBoosts a player’s ability to effectively defend moves in the post, and increase their odds at stripping the opponent
Rebound ChaserImproves a player’s ability to follow rebounds from farther distances than normal
Right Stick RipperIncreases the odds of poaching the ball from the dribbler or intercepting passes while using the right analog stick
Work HorseBoosts a player’s speed and ability to get loose balls over the opponent
