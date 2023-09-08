All badges in NBA 2K24 and their effects explained

Badges are the key to boosting your character’s strength in NBA 2K24. Whether you’re on the offense or the defense, badges will allow you to take your player to the next level, making a difference in MyPlayer and MyCareer.

NBA 2K24’s badge arsenal is filled with powerful options, and the sheer number of them might give players a hard time while deciding. Throughout your NBA 2K24 career, you’ll slowly unlock all the badges, and settling on the perfect badge setup for your player will be the key to success if you’re also looking to set records.

Here are all the badges in NBA 2K24 and their effects.

All shooting badges in NBA 2K24

Badge name Description Agent Three Improves a player’s ability during pull-up shots from the three point range. Blinders Decrease the penalty for having a defender closing out in their peripheral vision while attempting a Jump Shot. Catch and Shoot Boost a player’s ability to knock down jump shots after receiving a pass. Claymore Spotting up patiently increases a player’s ability to knock down perimeter shots. Comeback Kid While trailing in a match, boost a shooter’s mid-range and three-point abilities. Corner Specialist Boost a player’s ability during deep range shots taken from the baseline of the court. These shots can also be off the dribble or off a catch. Deadeye Incur a lower jump shot penalty when your shot gets contested by a defender closing in. Free Points Gives a boost to the players who are doing free throws during clutch moments. Green Machine If you achieve back-to-back excellent releases on jump shots, you’ll receive an additional boost. Guard Up When a defender fails to properly content, your ability to make jump shots will increase. Limitless Range Your effective three-point range from the deep will be increased with this perk. Middy Magician Receive a boost to your pullup and spin shots effectiveness from the mid-range. Open Looks Boost your player’s ability to perform wide open jump shots. Post Fade Phenom Increase a player’s ability to make hop shots and post fades. Slippery Off-Ball Increases a player’s ability to navigate through traffic while attempting to get open off screen. Space Creator Boost a player’s ability to hit shots and cross up an opponent on step-back moves after creating space from the defender. Spot Finder Boost a player’s ability to quickly get open off the ball and their ability to knock down shots off the catch.

All playmaking badges in NBA 2K24

Badge name Description Ankle Breaker When executing step-backs and certain other maneuvers, defenders are more prone to stumbling or falling if they pivot in the wrong direction. Bail Out Performing a pass out of a layup or a jump shot results in fewer inaccurate passes. This badge also assists in passing the ball effectively when facing double-team defenses. Blow-By Enhances an offensive player’s ability to get past defenders with easy blow-bys on the perimeter. Break Starter After securing a defensive rebound, accuracy of deep outlet passes made up the court increases. Dimer In the half-court setting, passes made by Dimers to open shooters result in an increased shooting percentage Handles For Days Reduce energy depletion for players while performing consecutive dribble maneuvers. Hyperdrive Enhances a player’s speed to perform moving dribbling maneuvers while attacking down the court. Killer Combos Enhances a player’s ability to chain efficient dribble maneuvers while sizing up an opponent Needle Threader Boosts a player’s passing ability while passing through a tight window between defenders. Physical Handles Reduces the likelihood of encountering defensive pressure on the perimeter while dribbling. Post Playmaker After coming out of the post or following an offensive rebound, receivers receive a shot boost. Relay Passer Boosts the ability of shooters when passing to assist a basket. Special Delivery Boosts the likelihood of successful alley-oop throws and shot opportunities for receivers following a flashy pass. Additionally, it speeds up the delivery of bounce and lob passes while enabling the execution of off-the-backboard alley-oops. Speed Booster Boost the speed of a player during an exploding or a burst while attacking from the perimeter. Touch Passer Increases the speed that a player passes the ball after just receiving it. Triple Strike Boosts a player’s ability to break down, juke, and explode out of the triple threat Unpluckable It becomes more challenging for defenders to poke the ball when attempting to steal it.

All finishing badges in NBA 2K24

Badge name Description Acrobat Boost a player’s ability to reverse and change shot layup attempts, and their ability to beat defenders with gathers also gets improved. Aerial Wizard Increases a player’s ability to finish an alley-oop pass from a teammate or convert offensive rebounds into successful putback finishes. Backdown Punisher Increases players’ success rate when attempting to back down a defender while in a post-up position. Big Driver Increases the likelihood of a successful blow-by when initiating an attack of the dribble in either the mid-range or the paint. Bunny Boosts a player’s capacity for performing hop-step layups or slam dunks. Dream Shake Increases the odds of post move fakes to stun a defender. This badge also increases the shot percentage of shot attempts after post fakes, shimmies, and shot fakes. Dropstepper The success rate of protecting the ball better, attempting post dropsteps and hop steps increase while executing these moves in the post. Fast Twitch Fastens the ability to get standing layups or dunks before the defense contests in time. Fearless Finisher Boosts a player’s ability to still finish after absorbing contact. This badge also reduces the amount of energy lost from contact layups. Float Game Improves a player’s ability in performing floaters. Giant Slayer Giant Slayer increases your layup success rate when facing a taller defender, minimizing the risk of your shot being blocked. Hook Specialist Boosts a player’s ability to make post hooks. Masher Boosts a player’s ability to finish well around the rim, more so over smaller defenders. Post Spin Technician Opting for post spins or drives leads to more effective moves and reduces the likelihood of losing possession. Posterizer Increases the odds of throwing down a dunk on your defender. Precision Dunker Boosts a player’s ability to make skill dunks. Pro Touch Provides an additional performance boost when executing layups with precise timing, whether it’s slightly early, slightly late, or perfectly timed. To benefit from this enhancement, ensure that layup timing is activated. Rise Up Increases the probability of dunking or posterizing your opponent when standing in the painted area. Scooper Boosts a player’s ability to make quick scoop layups. Slithery Boosts a player’s ability to slide through traffic, protect the ball from being stolen, and evade contact when performing gathers and finishes at the rim. Spin Cycle Boosts a player’s ability to perform spin layups or dunks. Two Step Boosts a player’s ability to make eurostep and cradle layups, or dunks. Whistle Increases the odds of drawing a foul when attacking the rim, or during a jump shot.

All defensive and rebound badges in NBA 2K24

Badge name Description 94 Feet Allows defenders to apply pressure and disrupt ball handlers in the backcourt. Anchor Boosts a player’s ability to block shots and perform high-level rim protection. Ankle Braces Using ankle braces reduces the risk of sustaining an ankle injury while defending against dribble moves from opponents. Boxout Beast Boosts a player’s ability to box out and fight for favorable position during rebounds. Brick Wall Strengthen the effectiveness of screens and drain energy from opponents on physical contact. Challenger Boosts the effectiveness of well-timed contests against perimeter shooters. Chase Down Artist Improves a player’s speed and leaping ability as they chase an offensive player to make a block attempt. Clamps Increases defenders success rate when bumping or hip riding the ball handler. Fast Feet Boosts a player’s ability to remain in front of dribblers while guarding on the perimeter. Glove Boosts the ability to successfully steal from ball-handlers, or strip layup attempts. Interceptor Increases the chances of tipping or intercepting. Immovable Enforcer Boosts a defensive player’s strength while guarding ball handlers and finishers Off-Ball Pest Makes players more difficult to get past when they’re not in possession of the ball. They can engage and hold their matchup, and resist ankle-breaking moves. Pick Dodger Boosts a player’s ability to maneuver through and around screens while on defense. At the Hall of Fame level, the player can move through screens in the park or blacktop. Pogo Stick The Pogo Stick feature allows players to bounce back up for another jump upon landing, whether it’s following a rebound, a blocked shot attempt, or even a jump shot. Post Lockdown Boosts a player’s ability to effectively defend moves in the post, and increase their odds at stripping the opponent Rebound Chaser Improves a player’s ability to follow rebounds from farther distances than normal Right Stick Ripper Increases the odds of poaching the ball from the dribbler or intercepting passes while using the right analog stick Work Horse Boosts a player’s speed and ability to get loose balls over the opponent

About the author