How to posterize enemy defenders: All contact dunk requirements for NBA 2K24

Here's what it will take to become an NBA 2K24 dunking machine.

Who doesn’t like dunking in NBA 2K24? The opposing defenders, that’s who.

If you want to maximize your poster ability and minimize the chances of you getting blocked at the rim, you better put some stats toward that contact dunk package. We’ll show you all contact dunk requirements, but it’s entirely up to you to get there.

Contact dunks are objectively speaking a niche skill in NBA 2K24, but they’re also by far the most satisfying to pull off. Nothing is more energizing for you and more demoralizing for the other team than dunking all over the opposing 7-foot-3-inch center. You don’t just get to dunk through defenders, though: You need to meet certain stat requirements first.

What are the contact dunk requirements in NBA 2K24?

There are a total of eight contact dunk packages in NBA 2K24, but you can only equip up to six on a single MyPLAYER character because of height limitations. A pair of dunk packages are limited to players under 6-feet-5-inches tall, while another two are only accessible to players above 6-feet-10-inches.

These are the full requirements for contact dunks in NBA 2K24:

Pro contact dunks off two legs – Minimum 87 Driving Dunk

Pro contact dunks off one leg – Minimum 89 Driving Dunk

Elite contact dunks off two legs – Minimum 94 Driving Dunk

Elite contact dunks off one leg – Minimum 96 Driving Dunk

Small contact dunks off two legs – Minimum 93 Driving Dunk and under 6-feet-5-inches tall

Small contact dunks off one leg – Minimum 86 Driving Dunk and under 6-feet-5-inches tall

Pro bigman contact dunks – Minimum 80 Standing Dunk and minimum 6-feet-10-inches tall

Elite bigman contact dunks – Minimum 90 Standing Dunk and minimum 6-feet-10-inches tall

There are two takeaways from these requirements. You’ll need to grind quite a bit if you want to equip even the easiest-to-access contact dunk packages without absolutely crippling other areas of your game. And it’s more difficult to turn a big man into a dunking machine because you have to put stats into both Driving and Standing Dunk. The driving motivation is that once you get your contact dunks in order, no one will want to stand in your way when you attack the basket.

