Here’s the WotS Chronicles week 3 MTG Arena planeswalker code

The War of the Spark Chronicles event will take place over the course of five weeks on MTG Arena, and with each weekly tournament comes a free Magic: The Gathering stained-glass planeswalker card style code.



Week three in War of the Spark Chronicles features the infamous Singleton format, with part three: Storm of the Citadel tournament running on MTG Arena from June 7 to 14. Each tournament is free-to-play and losses aren’t recorded. Also showcased with Singleton is the free promo code, “SHEILDSUP,” for a Teyo, the Sheildmage. All codes on MTG Arena are cap-sensitive.



Previous codes from week one and two of War of the Spark Chronicles event are “OVERTHEMOON” for an Arlinn, Voice of the Pack and “INNERDEMON” for an Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted.



Several other WotS stained-glass planeswalkers card styles are available to earn through wins in part three: Storm of the Citadel Singleton tournament. With three wins, players earn a stained-glass planeswalker card style of The Wanderer. Nine wins allow you to redeem Samut, Tyrant Smasher and players who make it all the way to 15 wins get Sarkhan, the Masterless.



In conjunction with the Singleton tournament in week three of WotS Chronicles event, the London Mulligan rule will be tested on MTG Arena. Once week four begins, the old mulligan rule will go into effect again until the release of the MTG Core Set 2020 on July 12.



Part four: Commence the endgame begins June 14 and will feature an all-new MTG Arena format called Counters. Players create their own decks, playing to the strength of the mechanic “Proliferate.” At the end of each turn, all creatures with counters and planeswalkers will Proliferate by one.



The Magic: The Gathering Arena War of the Spark Chronicles event runs until June 28. Following this five-week event, the MTG Core Set 2020 will be released on July 12.

