MTG Arena best Singleton decks for WotS Chronicles event

Part three: Storm the Citadel of Magic: The Gathering War of the Spark Chronicles event featuring Singleton and only the strongest decks will dominate on MTG Arena.



The MTG War of the Spark Chronicles event is five weeks long, featuring a special tournament event each week. Not only is week three in the Singleton format, but MTG Arena will also be testing out the new London Mulligan rule during Part three: Storm the Citadel WotS Chronicles Singleton tournament.



Related: Singleton deck guide for MTG Arena

The top archetypes in War of the Spark Standard are Mono-Red Aggro, Esper, and Gruul—but that doesn’t mean they’ll transfer over well to Singleton play. Multi-colored decks have previously struggled in Singleton, however, the WotS expansion is full of hybrid planeswalkers that provide a stronger balance which isn’t so hard on the mana curve.



According to MTG Arena, the best decks in WotS Standard for Singleton are in the archetypes of Mono-White, Mono-Green, Gruul, Merfolk Ascendency, Grixis Control, Sultai Midrange, and five-colored Niv Mizzet.



Of all the previously mentioned decks, Merfolk Ascendency and Grixis Control have the potential to dominate. Other types of decks not mentioned by MTG Arena which might be the sleepers in the upcoming Wots Chronicles Singleton tournament include G/W Proliferate, Superfriends, Jeskai Control, and Red Deck Wins (RDW).



Related: Here are the best MTG planeswalkers ruling the WotS Standard metagame

The War of the Spark Chronicles event is free-to-play on MTG Arena and losses won’t keep players from advancing towards rewards. At three wins, players earn The Wanderer planeswalker as a stained-glass card style. Nine wins will redeem the planeswalker stained-glass card style of Samut, Tyrant Smasher while going all the way to 15 wins rewards players with a Sorin, Vengeful Bloodlord stained-glass planeswalker card style.



Part three: Storm the Citadel WotS Chronicles Singleton tournament on MTG Arena runs from June 7-14.

