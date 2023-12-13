Category:
MTG
TCG

Where to find anime, Retro frame MTG cards in Ravnica Remastered

Get those chase cards.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Dec 13, 2023 03:15 pm
|
Updated: Dec 13, 2023 03:16 pm
Image of buildings in MTG Ravnica plane

Wizards of the Coast is tapping into nostalgia and Magic: The Gathering reprints through Ravnica Remastered, featuring chase cards through borderless anime and Retro frame variants.

Packed in the MTG Ravnica Remastered set are 291 reprints, which include Shock lands and upshifted rarity cards like Guardian Project, Cyclonic Rift, Karn, the Great Creator, and Teferi, Time Raveler. Multiple variants are also included in the draftable reprinted MTG set featuring 114 Retro frame border variants and 30 borderless anime art cards, along with serialized double-rainbow Retro frame foil treatments and Collector exclusive Retro frame cards.    

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Anime and borderless MTG Ravnica Remastered card variants

All anime art cards in Ravnica Remastered are found within collector booster packs, showcasing foil and non-foil treatments, and have a low chance of showing up in Draft booster packs. Pack Rat is found in Draft booster packs with a non-foil and foil treatment. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Two Planeswalkers within Ravnica Remastered, Domri Rade and Ral Zarek, have borderless anime variants, with a 1.4 percent chance of showing up in a collector booster pack. 

Borderless Shock lands are exclusive to collector boosters, with players having a seven percent of pulling a Traditional foil borderless Shock land and a 27.5 percent chance of pulling a non-foil variant. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Related

MTG Ravnica Remastered release dates, prices, and more
MTG Ravnica Remastered chase cards get full slot in collector boosters

Retro frame and serialized MTG Ravnica Remastered card variants

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

The ultimate chase cards in Ravnica Remastered are 64 double-rainbow foil Retro frame serialized cards. Only 500 of each exist and you have a one percent chance of pulling one from a Ravnica Remastered collector booster pack. 

There are also 21 collector booster exclusive cards with a Retro frame, ranging from Common to Mythic Rare. Rares include cards like Rest in Peace, Pithing Needle, and Karn’s Bastion while Mythic Rares are Enter the Infinite, Niv-Mizzet Reborn, and Maze’s End. Rare foil Collector exclusives have a 10.6 percent chance of showing up and Mythic Rare foils have a 2.1 percent chance of getting pulled. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

All other Retro frame foil variants have a 55.2 percent chance of getting pulled if Rare and a 5.3 percent chance for a Mythic Rare. 

related content

Read Article Unexplained MTG Arena error bug prevents players from logging in
Chest locked in cage in graveyard

Unexplained MTG Arena error bug prevents players from logging in

Danny Forster Danny Forster Dec 13, 2023
Read Article D&D and MTG owner Hasbro announces massive layoffs
Image of warrior from Ravnica with sword in hand

D&D and MTG owner Hasbro announces massive layoffs

Jose Pedro Eichenseer Jose Pedro Eichenseer Dec 13, 2023
Read Article MTG Pack Rat confirmed for Draft Ravnica Remastered boosters—12 cards removed as Collector exclusives
A rat standing atop other rats in motion

MTG Pack Rat confirmed for Draft Ravnica Remastered boosters—12 cards removed as Collector exclusives

Danny Forster Danny Forster Dec 12, 2023
Read Article MTG Ravnica Remastered release dates, prices, and more
Buildings and streets from the MTG plane of Ravnica

MTG Ravnica Remastered release dates, prices, and more

Danny Forster Danny Forster Dec 12, 2023
Read Article MTG Ravnica Remastered chase cards get full slot in collector boosters
Fblthp looking at a map, lost in Ravnica

MTG Ravnica Remastered chase cards get full slot in collector boosters

Danny Forster Danny Forster Dec 12, 2023

Related Content

Read Article Unexplained MTG Arena error bug prevents players from logging in
Chest locked in cage in graveyard
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG

Unexplained MTG Arena error bug prevents players from logging in

Danny Forster Danny Forster Dec 13, 2023
Read Article D&D and MTG owner Hasbro announces massive layoffs
Image of warrior from Ravnica with sword in hand
Category:
Dungeons and Dragons
Dungeons and Dragons
MTG
MTG

D&D and MTG owner Hasbro announces massive layoffs

Jose Pedro Eichenseer Jose Pedro Eichenseer Dec 13, 2023
Read Article MTG Pack Rat confirmed for Draft Ravnica Remastered boosters—12 cards removed as Collector exclusives
A rat standing atop other rats in motion
Category:
MTG
MTG

MTG Pack Rat confirmed for Draft Ravnica Remastered boosters—12 cards removed as Collector exclusives

Danny Forster Danny Forster Dec 12, 2023
Read Article MTG Ravnica Remastered release dates, prices, and more
Buildings and streets from the MTG plane of Ravnica
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG

MTG Ravnica Remastered release dates, prices, and more

Danny Forster Danny Forster Dec 12, 2023
Read Article MTG Ravnica Remastered chase cards get full slot in collector boosters
Fblthp looking at a map, lost in Ravnica
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG

MTG Ravnica Remastered chase cards get full slot in collector boosters

Danny Forster Danny Forster Dec 12, 2023
Continue to next article

Author

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.