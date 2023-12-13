Where to find anime, Retro frame MTG cards in Ravnica Remastered

Wizards of the Coast is tapping into nostalgia and Magic: The Gathering reprints through Ravnica Remastered, featuring chase cards through borderless anime and Retro frame variants.

Packed in the MTG Ravnica Remastered set are 291 reprints, which include Shock lands and upshifted rarity cards like Guardian Project, Cyclonic Rift, Karn, the Great Creator, and Teferi, Time Raveler. Multiple variants are also included in the draftable reprinted MTG set featuring 114 Retro frame border variants and 30 borderless anime art cards, along with serialized double-rainbow Retro frame foil treatments and Collector exclusive Retro frame cards.

Anime and borderless MTG Ravnica Remastered card variants

Fblthp, the Lost Anime | Image via WotC Spark Double anime | Image via WotC Massacre Girl Anime | Image via WotC

All anime art cards in Ravnica Remastered are found within collector booster packs, showcasing foil and non-foil treatments, and have a low chance of showing up in Draft booster packs. Pack Rat is found in Draft booster packs with a non-foil and foil treatment.

Two Planeswalkers within Ravnica Remastered, Domri Rade and Ral Zarek, have borderless anime variants, with a 1.4 percent chance of showing up in a collector booster pack.

Borderless Shock lands are exclusive to collector boosters, with players having a seven percent of pulling a Traditional foil borderless Shock land and a 27.5 percent chance of pulling a non-foil variant.

Retro frame and serialized MTG Ravnica Remastered card variants

Birds of Prey serialized | Image via WotC Niv-Mizzet, Parun retro frame | Image via WotC

The ultimate chase cards in Ravnica Remastered are 64 double-rainbow foil Retro frame serialized cards. Only 500 of each exist and you have a one percent chance of pulling one from a Ravnica Remastered collector booster pack.

There are also 21 collector booster exclusive cards with a Retro frame, ranging from Common to Mythic Rare. Rares include cards like Rest in Peace, Pithing Needle, and Karn’s Bastion while Mythic Rares are Enter the Infinite, Niv-Mizzet Reborn, and Maze’s End. Rare foil Collector exclusives have a 10.6 percent chance of showing up and Mythic Rare foils have a 2.1 percent chance of getting pulled.

All other Retro frame foil variants have a 55.2 percent chance of getting pulled if Rare and a 5.3 percent chance for a Mythic Rare.