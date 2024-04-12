When is the next MTG Pro Tour and what’s the format?

Wizards of the Coast has three Magic: The Gathering Pro Tour tournaments scheduled per season leading up to the World Championship. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Thunder Junction Pro Tour.

A Premier Play system was established during the MTG 2022-2023 season, featuring tabletop Regional Championship qualifiers, Regional Championships, Pro Tour tournaments, and the MTG World Championship. Digitally through MTG Arena, there are Qualifier Play-In events, Qualifier Weekend tournaments, and the Arena Championship.

The Magic World Championship is the pinnacle of all competitive play for that season, while the Pro Tour tournaments establish who competes at Worlds. Each Pro Tour follows the release of a Standard-legal set, featuring a main Constructed format and Limited Draft through the most recent MTG set.

What is the next MTG Pro Tour tournament?

Outlaws are coming to Pro Tour. Image via WotC

The next MTG Pro Tour is Thunder Junction, taking place in Seattle from April 26 to 28. Most Pro Tour tournaments run during a MagicCon but there are times when the event is not open to the public. The Thunder Junction Pro Tour is one of those events that are closed to the public and don’t feature a MagicCon.

Who gets invited to the next MTG Pro Tour?

Invitations to a Pro Tour tournament are spread across digital and tabletop gameplay. The top eight competitors from the last Magic World Championship are invited to each Pro Tour tournament for the next season while top players from previous Pro Tour events are invited to the next one. Here is a full breakdown of how invitations to an MTG Pro Tour tournament work.

Top eight from the last Magic World Championship

Players who had 39 or more Adjusted Match Points from previous Pro Tour

Players from previous Pro Tour with 30 or more match points

Top players from Regional Championships

Players from MTG Arena Qualifier Weekend with seven wins

Top players from Magic Online Champions Showcase

Hall of Fame MTG players who get to choose one Pro Tour per season to compete in

Special invitations

What is the format for the next MTG Pro Tour?

The Thunder Junction Pro Tour features OTJ Draft and Standard Constructed gameplay. Three Draft rounds are scheduled for the first two days, followed by Standard Constructed Swiss rounds. The top eight compete only in Standard Constructed through single-elimination playoff rounds.

How to watch the next MTG Pro Tour

All MTG Pro Tour tournaments feature a broadcast team, airing live on Twitch. Hours of broadcast times are subject to change based on the location of the Pro Tour. The most recent tournament was Pro Tour Murders at Karlov Manor in Chicago.

