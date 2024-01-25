How to watch Chicago MTG Pro Tour Murders at Karlov Manor

You can bundle up and avoid the cold at home by watching the Magic: The Gathering Pro Tour in Chicago, featuring gameplay through the Pioneer and Limited Draft Murders at Karlov Manor formats.

Fans can get a feel for how pro players compete through Murders at Karlov Manor Limited Draft at the Chicago MTG Pro Tour after the set releases through Prerelease events on Feb. 2. Players competing in the Pro Tour are eligible for a slice of the $500,000 total prize pool, along with direct invitations to Magic World Championship 30 and the upcoming Pro Tour Thunder Junction. Chicago is the first Pro Tour event and MagicCon of 2024, featuring other events like The Secret Lair Showdown and a $75,000 Standard Open.

When is MTG Pro Tour Chicago?

Trostani, Three Whispers | Image via WotC

The first MTG Pro Tour of 2024 will take place in Chicago and run from Feb. 23 to 25. Decklists for the Pioneer format are due by Feb. 21 and the only players to have access to an opponent’s decklist during the MKM Draft rounds are those at the feature table. Each of the three days will be broadcast through Twitch, although no times have been released at time of writing.

What is the MTG Pro Tour Chicago format?

Massacre Girl, Known Killer | image via WotC

Players will compete through MKM Limited Draft and Pioneer Constructed rounds during days one and two of the MTG Pro Tour in Chicago. Only Pioneer Constructed will be played during the third and final day, which features the top eight players in a single-elimination playoff.

Feb. 23, MTG Pro Tour day one : Three rounds of MKM LImited Draft and five rounds of Pioneer Constructed.

: Three rounds of MKM LImited Draft and five rounds of Pioneer Constructed. Feb. 24, MTG Pro Tour day two : Three rounds of MKM LImited Draft and five rounds of Pioneer Constructed.

: Three rounds of MKM LImited Draft and five rounds of Pioneer Constructed. Feb. 25, MTG Pro Tour day three: A single-elimination playoff bracket featuring the top eight players from days one and two competing in Pioneer Constructed.

More information is expected to drop closer to MTG Pro Tour Chicago.