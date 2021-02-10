Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath to be banned in upcoming MTG Banned and Restricted announcement

Modern, Pioneer, and Historic will soon be free from the dominant Titan.

Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath is going to be officially banned in MTG Pioneer, Historic, and Modern, Wizards of the Coast revealed in its Secret Lair product announcement earlier today.

Uro is included in the Showcase: Kaldheim Part One drop and Wizards included a disclaimer warning purchasers of the impending ban in almost every Magic format.

Image via WotC

“We are planning an upcoming B&R announcement. In that announcement, we plan to ban Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath in Pioneer, Modern, and Historic. Additionally, we are continuing discussion about doing the sane in Legacy,” Wizards said.

The powerful three-mana titan was banned in Standard in late-September due to format-warping power concerns that remained despite the initial removal of Omnath, Locus of Creation from the format. Uro remained legal in Pioneer, Modern, and Historic, where he was a staple in the best decks in each respective format.

Uro’s power was on display as recently as the January Kaldheim League Weekend. The card was played in the metagame’s most prevalent deck, Sultai Midrange, in both the Magic Pro League and Rivals League.

It’s unclear when exactly the Banned and Restricted announcement will come out, but it’s looking like Uro will soon only be legal in Commander and Limited formats.