Unique MTG Rare elf supports and hates on Adventure cards in Wilds of Eldraine

An elf knight with three Magic: The Gathering modal options called Sentinel of Lost Lore dropped on Aug. 21 during Wilds of Eldraine spoilers, able to support your Adventure cards while hating on those under your opponent’s control.

The Adventure mechanic is returning to the Standard format with the release of Wilds of Eldraine (WOE). These MTG cards showcase a creature and a spell on the same card, with players able to cast the Adventure spell first and then play the creature portion from exile. Synergizing and targeting Adventure cards is the elf knight Sentinel of Lost Lore, a three drop that can bounce one of your Adventures to hand, move an exiled Adventure an opponent owns to the bottom of their library, and/or can exile every card in an opponent’s graveyard.

Sentinel of Lost Lore

The Rare elf knight in WOE has three modal options players can choose from upon Sentinel of Lost Lore entering the battlefield.

Sentinel of Lost Lore | Image via WotC

Casting cost : 1GG

: 1GG Type : Creature—Elf Knight

: Creature—Elf Knight Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 3/4

: 3/4 ETB ability : When Sentinel of Lost Lore enters the battlefield, choose one or more options:

: When Sentinel of Lost Lore enters the battlefield, choose one or more options: ETB ability option one : Return target card you one in exile that has an Adventure to your hand.

: Return target card you one in exile that has an Adventure to your hand. ETB ability option two : Put target card you don’t own in exile that has an Adventure on the bottom of its owner’s library.

: Put target card you don’t own in exile that has an Adventure on the bottom of its owner’s library. ETB ability option three: Exile target player’s graveyard.

Sentinel of Lost Lore supports Adventure synergy within an MTG deck by returning an Adventure you own that is in exile to hand. This can be an Adventure that was already played but the creature is still in exile waiting to get played or a creature that has an Adventure that has been exiled by a form of removal like Glass Casket back to your hand. Of the three, the first ability is likely the strongest.

Option two provides hate toward opponents who are playing Adventure cards by removing them from exile and putting it on the bottom of an opponent’s library before they can cast the creature side. This ability won’t likely impact Standard too much but is strong within the WOE Limited format.

And the final ability on Sentinel of Lost Lore provides straight-up graveyard hate, exiling an opponent’s entire graveyard. This is an ability that could be very strong in Standard depending on the build your opponent is playing.

Players can test out Sentinel of Lost Lore when Wilds of Eldraine first launches through prerelease events on Sept. 1 and its digital release on Sept. 5.

