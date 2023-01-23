Uncommon Phyrexian insect offers versatility and power in ONE Limited format

Wizards of the Coast continues to expand Magic: The Gathering design possibilities with Atraxa’s Skitterfang in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set.

Scheduled to release at local game stores starting on Feb. 3 through prerelease events, the Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set highlights the Oil counters and Toxic mechanics. Both mechanics are expected to have a significant impact on the Limited Sealed and Draft meta.

Revealed today by GamesHub was another Oil counter-themed creature called Atraxa’s Skitterfang, which uses counters to give other creatures a variety of keywords at the beginning of combat.

Atraxa’s Skitterfang

Atraxa’s Skitterfang

Mana cost : Three of any color

: Three of any color Type : Artifact Creature—Phyrexian Insect

: Artifact Creature—Phyrexian Insect Rarity : Uncommon

: Uncommon Stats : 2/2

: 2/2 ETB ability : Atraxa’s Skitterfang enters the battlefield with three Oil counters on it

: Atraxa’s Skitterfang enters the battlefield with three Oil counters on it Ability: At the beginning of combat on your turn, you may remove an Oil counter from Atraxa’s Skitterfang. When you do, target creature you control gains your choice of Deathtouch, Lifelink, Vigilance, or Flying until the end of the turn.

Similar but not as powerful as Steel Seraph, which saw a good amount of play in both BRO Limited and Standard, Atraxa’s Skitterfang still has a lot going for it. The Phyrexian insect synergizes with Artifact themes and can slot into any two or three-color Limited deck using Oil counters.

Atraxa’s Skitterfang is easier to remove than Steel Seraph, having one less power and toughness. But it also offers Deathtouch as an additional keyword, which has the potential to buff Toxic-themed Draft and Sealed decks that are also using Oil counters.

Players also have the option to not remove an Oil counter from Atraxa’s Skitterfang. And Oil counter engines like Magmatic Sprinter can make sure the Phyrexian insect never runs out of Oil counters to remove.

Atraxa’s Skitterfang will drop into Sealed games during the ONE prerelease that starts on Feb. 3. A digital launch for Phyrexia: All Will Be One will take place on Feb. 7.