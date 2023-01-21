Phyrexian Oil counter engine buffs RW Aggro Limited Draft ONE decks

Increase the value of Oil counters in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Limited format

Supporting Magic: The Gathering Oil counters in Phyrexia: All Wil Be One is Magmatic Sprinter, a three-drop Red Uncommon that also synergizes with aggressive strategies within the Limited format.

Similar to Reinforced Ronin, but costing two additional mana to cast is Magmatic Sprinter, a Phyrexian warrior within the Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set that is a potential bomb in Limited. The three-drop may even see gameplay in other MTG formats like Standard and Commander through Oil counter-themed decks. Revealed today by Corey Baumeister, Magmatic Sprinter fuels Oil counter strategies by putting two Oil counters on an Artifact or creature upon entering the battlefield.

Magmatic Sprinter

Magmatic Sprinter

Mana cost : 2R

: 2R Type : Creature—Phyrexian Warrior

: Creature—Phyrexian Warrior Rarity : Uncommon

: Uncommon Stats : 3/2

: 3/2 Keyword : Haste

: Haste ETB ability : When Magmatic Sprinter enters the battlefield, put two Oil counters on target Artifact or creature you control.

: When Magmatic Sprinter enters the battlefield, put two Oil counters on target Artifact or creature you control. Ability: At the beginning of your end step, return Magmatic Sprinter to its owner’s hand unless you remove two Oil counters from it.

The ONE spoiler season is only halfway over, with almost 20 cards having already been previewed that have Oil counter synergy. Magmatic Sprinter is an expensive Reinforced Ronin, although the Oil counter engine ability in conjunction with 3/2 stats makes it a viable and valuable card to have in the ONE Limited format.

Adding two OIl counters to Norn’s Wellspring allows players to take advantage of the card draw ability earlier than normal. Oil counters spread out on permanents will beef up Urabrask’s Anointer damage upon entering the battlefield.

Magmatic Sprinter adds Oil counters to legendary cards like Migloz, Maze Crusher, increasing the Phyrexian beast’s overall value. And OIl counters added to Urabrask’s Forge increases the power level of the Artifacts Phyrexian horror tokens. There’s even an option to keep the Oil counters on Magmatic Sprinter when needing an extra body on the battlefield.

Players can test out Magmatic Sprinter during the ONE prerelease events that start on Feb. 3 or through the digital release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One on Feb. 7.