Twitch Rivals is running a special MTG Arena Challenge

A unique event is bringing MTG Arena back to Twitch Rivals next week with 40 streamers using constructed 2020 Standard decks.

With the release of the Throne of Eldraine (ELD) set just around the corner, Twitch Rivals is hosting a Standard Constructed 2020 MTG Arena event on Sept. 17 at 7am CT.

The Standard 2020 event will feature a total of 40 streamers. At this time, the prize pool total hasn’t been announced. It’s also unknown if the players will have access to cards within the ELD set.

A Standard Constructed 2020 event is featured on MTG Arena up until the release of ELD. Within this event, players must construct decks using sets from Standard 2020.

Guilds of Ravnica

Ravnica Allegiance

War of the Spark

Core Set 2020

Limited cards from Throne of Eldraine

MTG sets rotating out with the release of ELD are:

Ixalan

Rivals of Ixalan

Dominaria

Core Set 2019

To give players a chance to experiment with deck building prior to rotation, the only ELD cards available are the rewards from the Eldraine Courtside Brawl event.

Heraldic Banner

Syr Konrad, the Grim

Faerie Vandal

Savvy Hunter

Inspiring Veteran

Order of Midnight

Several cards set to rotate out, like Opt and Sorcerous Spyglass, have been reprinted in ELD. If players have access to these cards, they could dramatically change the metagame for the Twitch Rivals event.

Tune in to watch a full day of MTG Arena battles on Sept. 17 via Twitch Rivals at 2pm CT.