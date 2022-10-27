Titania, Gaea Incarnate rounds out MTG Brother’s War meld cards

Brother’s War is coming to Magic: The Gathering, providing a look into one of the most influential sagas in Dominaria’s history.

The set, releasing on Nov. 18, is packed with classic Magic flavor with the return of classic characters and old mechanics.

One returning mechanic is meld. This was last seen in Eldritch Moon and allows two cards to combine into one ultra-powerful card. Today’s reveals showed off Titania, a land-based meld card that could be a massive boon for the underdog graveyard strategies in Standard.

Image via WotC

Titania, Voice of Gaea

Mana value: 1GG

Type: Legendary Creature Elemental

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 3/4

Keyword: Reach

First ability: Whenever one or more land cards are put into your graveyard from anywhere, you gain two life.

Second ability: At the beginning of your upkeep, if there are four or more land cards in your graveyard and you both own and control Titania, Voice of Gaea and a land named Argoth, Sanctum of Nature, exile them, then meld them into Titania, Gaea Incarnate.

Argoth, Sanctum of Nature

Type: Land

Rarity: Rare

First ability: Argoth, Sanctum of Nature enters the battlefield tapped unless you control a legendary Green Creature.

Second ability: Tap: Add G.

Third ability: 2GG, Tap: Create a 2/2 Green Bear Creature token then mill three cards. Activate only as a sorcery.

Melds with Tiania, Voice of Gaea

Titania, Gaea Incarnate

Type: Legendary Creature Elemental Avatar

Stats: */*

Keywords: Vigilance, reach, trample, haste.

First ability: Titania, Gaea Incarnate’s power and toughness are each equal to the number of lands you control.

Second ability: When Titania enters the battlefield, return all land cards from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

Third ability: 3G: Put four +1/+1 counters on target land you control. It becomes a 0/0 Elemental Creature with haste. It’s still a land.

The key to most meld cards is the efficacy of each card if you don’t control the other. It’s not guaranteed that you’ll draw both meld pieces on curve and consistently get the ability to proc. Both cards that meld into Titania, Gaea Incarnate are solid on their own.

There’s plenty of graveyard support that came in both Innistrad sets and Streets of New Capenna. Titania, Voice of Gaea is a solid creature with four toughness, allowing it to dodge most burn-based removal in the format. Titania is a passive value engine that rewards you for putting land cards in the graveyard. Reach also helps against tempo decks that want to deal lethal through the air.

Argoth, Sanctum of Nature is a low-effort Utility land that’s worth playing and can be run in multiples. If things break down, the activated ability can provide a consistent stream of creature tokens to gain a battlefield presence.

Chances are that melding into Titania, Gaea Incarnate will win the game. This giant block of stats will immediately pressure the opponent’s life total and can provide consistent value in a long, grindy matchup with its activated ability.