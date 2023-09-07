These surprise MTG one-drops are dominating Wilds of Eldraine Draft

Draft data has begun to roll in for the Wilds of Eldraine set with two Magic: The Gathering one-drops standing out as top picks.

Following the digital launch of Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) on Sept. 5, a meta has begun to develop within the Limited Draft format, according to 17Lands. The Standard-legal set features 10 two-color Draft archetypes, each with a fairy tale theme. Black and Blue, for example, is Faeries, while the Black and Red archetype is all about the rats. Most players are choosing to splash a third color in WOE Draft, though, using the one-drop Green Sorcery Brave the Wilds.

Brave the Wilds

Brave the Wilds | Image via WotC

Splashing a third color isn’t abnormal in Draft, although it’s typically harder to pilot a three-color MTG Limited deck. The addition of Brave the Wilds, however, encourages players to splash in the Wilds of Eldraine Draft. Costing only one Green mana to cast, the Sorcery spell uses the new MTG mechanic Bargain to enhance what the Common is capable of.

A one-drop go-find-a-land spell is solid in any Limited format. But Brave the Wilds stands out through its Bargain ability, giving the Sorcery spell value outside of just finding a land during the early stages of a match.

Since the digital release of WOE through MTG Arena and Magic Online, Green has become one of the more popular colors to splash, thanks to Brave the Wilds. And the Sorcery is easy to pick up from a Draft as it only has a rarity of Common. But it is not the only one-drop making waves in Draft.

Monstrous Rage

Monstrous Rage | Image via WotC

Showing a win rate of over 60 percent when played in the main deck of a WOE Draft, much like Brave the Wilds, is the one-drop combat trick in Red, Monstrous Rage. The Uncommon pumps a creature with +2/+0 stats at Instant speed while also creating a Monster Role token, which is arguably one of the best Roles tokens in WOE.

Splashing Red is also another popular option in WOE Draft, especially when playing a Black and Green or Green and White archetype. The color Red and Black synergizes with Rats but also contains some of the best removal spells in the Limited format. Brave the Wilds allows players to splash while Monstrous Rage fuels damaging attacks while also synergizing Enchantment themes throughout the WOE set.

Players can test out both Brave the Wilds and Monstrous Rage through MTG Arena or Magic Online Draft. Draft events for Wilds of Eldraine are also available to play through local game stores.

