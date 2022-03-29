Streets of New Capenna spoiler Obscura Charm supports Shard design in upcoming MTG set

Wizards of the Coast confirmed a cycle of Magic: The Gathing Charms will appear in the upcoming Standard-legal Streets of New Capenna set via Obscura Charm today.

The next MTG Standard-legal set, Streets of New Capenna (SNC), will showcase a design built around three-color cards, often known as Shards. Each of the multicolor combinations within the set is thematically tied to five demon lord crime families that run the city of New Capenna. The first Charm was revealed yesterday by WotC, followed by Obscura Charm today, an Esper (White, Blue, and Black) Instant spell that offers players a total of three options from which to choose.

Obscura Charm

Image via WotC

CMC : WUB

: WUB Type : Instant

: Instant Rarity : Uncommon

: Uncommon Modal Charm ability : Choose one of three possible options

: Choose one of three possible options First ability : Return target multicolored permanent card with mana value three or less from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

: Return target multicolored permanent card with mana value three or less from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped. Second ability : Counter target Instant or Sorcery spell

: Counter target Instant or Sorcery spell Third ability: Destroy target creature or planeswalker with mana value three or less

Esper builds within MTG are typically Control decks. Obscura Charm slots into the Control archetype theme via its second and third ability options via either direct removal or through a counterspell.

Obscura Charm also has another option that opens up Esper builds to incorporate reanimation techniques as well. As an Uncommon, Obscura Charm is already a top pick for the SNC Limited format. And it has potential within Constructed formats by being able to reanimate a permanent with mana three or less from your graveyard to the battlefield, instead of your hand.

Players can test out Obscura Charm during the SNC prerelease events that start on April 22. A digital launch is scheduled to take place on April 28, followed by the global release on April 29.