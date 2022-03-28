Launch of MTG Streets of New Capenna stories includes Maestros Charm spoiler

Wizards of the Coast released two new Streets of New Capenna stories today, showcasing the planeswalker Elspeth and a Magic: The Gathering spoiler for the upcoming set that teases a Charm cycle.

Official MTG Streets of New Capenna (SNC) spoilers are slated to start on April 7, but WotC has changed up the agenda via the reveal of a new three-color Instant spell today that teases a Charm cycle within the upcoming Standard-legal set. The first short story for SNC was released today, “Homecoming” episode one, along with ” The Contract Breaker.” And with the release of new MTG stories was the reveal of Maestros Charm via Twitter.

Maestros Charm

Image via WotC

CMC : UBR

: UBR Type : Instant

: Instant Rarity : Uncommon

: Uncommon Modal Charm ability : Choose one of three possible abilities

: Choose one of three possible abilities First option : Look at the top five cards of your library. Put one of those cards into your hand and the rest into your graveyard

: Look at the top five cards of your library. Put one of those cards into your hand and the rest into your graveyard Second option : Each opponent loses three life and you gain three life

: Each opponent loses three life and you gain three life Third option: Maestros Charm deals five damage to a target creature or planeswalker

A Charm in MTG is a modal spell that offers players one of three options to choose from. The last cycle of Charms within Magic appeared in Khans of Tarkir.

The upcoming SNC set contains a three-color Shard theme designed around five demon lord crime families that run the city of New Capenna. One of those families is the Maestros, representing the MTG colors Blue, Black, and Red. Maestros Charm is likely the first of five Charm spells within SNC to form a cycle in the upcoming set. Each demon family will also have an Ascendancy cycle thematically tied to it as well.

At the cost of three mana, the Uncommon Instant can either cantrip, drain/gain, or deal five damage to a planeswalker or target creature. Within the Limited format, the Maestros Charm Instant spell will likely see a good amount of gameplay. It’s likely not strong enough to main deck in Standard but is a solid option to include within best-of-three sideboards.

Players can test out the new SNC Maestros Charm with the digital release of Streets of New Capenna on April 28 and via the prerelease event scheduled to take place on April 22.