Streets of New Capenna Commander MTG cards worth money

Pairing with the art déco and crime boss themes of Streets of New Capenna are five Magic: The Gathering preconstructed Commander decks, showcasing new and reprinted cards.

Each of the five Streets of New Capenna (NCC) Commander decks was crafted around three Magic colors, thematically tied to the five crime boss factions within the Standard-legal set. There are a total of 85 new MTG Commander cards, spread out across all five decks. Each deck is named after one of the five New Capenna factions, showcasing a face commander in those colors.

Obscura Operation (WUB) : Kamiz, Obscura Oculus

: Kamiz, Obscura Oculus Maestros Massacre (UBR) : Anhelo, the Painter

: Anhelo, the Painter Riveteers Rampage (BRG) : Henzie “Toolbox” Torre

: Henzie “Toolbox” Torre Cabaretti Cacophony (WRG) : Kitt Kanto, Mayhem Diva

: Kitt Kanto, Mayhem Diva Bedecked Brokers (WUG): Perrie, the Pulverizer

Wizards of the Coast also printed eight NCC cards that aren’t in any of the five New Capenna Commander decks. Players can only find these cards within SNC set and collector booster packs or purchase them on the secondary market as a single.

The price of each New Capenna Commander deck ranges from around $42 to $51. Expected secondary market values for each deck range from around $120 to $180. Card prices are subject to change over time and will get updated on a monthly basis.

Here are the top MTG New Capenna Commander cards worth money, according to MTGGoldfish, TCGPlayer, and MTGStocks. All prices are projected values prior to the official launch. Updates to all NCC cards will take place after the release on April 29.

Henzie “Toolbox” Torre

Image via WotC

Henzie “Toolbox” Torre is the face commander for the New Capenna Riveteers Rampage deck, synergizing with the Blitz mechanic. A regular version of the legendary devil rogue is only priced at around $5. An extended art foil version is valued at around $30, however, while the foil-etched version is worth around $8.

Smuggler’s Share

Image via WotC

Topping the price charts with its regular version, Smuggler’s Share is valued at around $30. Found in the Obscura Operation New Capenna Commander deck, the Rare Enchantment will also have an extended art version—which, at time of writing, does not have an estimated price.

The Beamtown Bullies

Image via WotC

Found within the Riveteer Rampage New Capenna Commander deck. The Beamtown Bullies regular version is only worth around $10 to $13. A foil extended art version of the ogre devil warrior is valued at around $30.

Bennie Bracks, Zoologist

Image via WotC

Not found within any of the five New Capenna Commander decks, but within set and collector booster packs instead, the Bennie Bracks, Zoologist’s regular version is valued at around $13. The Elf druid also has an extended art foil version worth around $28.

Tivit, Seller of Secrets

Image via WotC

Found within the Obscura Operation New Capenna Commander deck, Tivit, Seller of Secrets has a foil extended art version priced at around $18. The regular version of the Mythic Rare sphinx rogue is priced at around $6 to $7.

Anhelo, the Painter

Image via WotC

Anhelo, the Painter is the face commander of the Maestros Massacre New Capenna Commander deck. The three-color vampire assassin has an extended art foil version priced at around $20. There is also an extended version worth around $15 and the regular version of Anhelo, the Painter is valued at around $4.

Bess, Soul Nourisher

Image via WotC

Found within the Cabaretti Cacophony New Capenna Commander deck, Bess, Soul Nourisher has an extended version priced around $10. The legendary human citizen’s regular version is also valued at around $10.

Indulge//Excess

Image via WotC

Indulge//Excess is a Dual-faced Sorcery speed NCC spell in Mono-Red. The Rare is valued at around $10. There are no alternate versions for Indulge//Excess at time of writing.

Determined Iteration

Image via WotC

Found within the Maestros Massacre New Capenna Commander deck, Determined Iteration is an Enchantment in the MTG color Red. Its regular version is priced at around $10, but it also has an extended version that does not have a value at the time of writing.

Kitt Kanto, Mayhem Diva

Image via WotC

Kitt Kanto, Mayhem Diva is the face commander for the Cabaretti Cacophony New Capenna Commander deck. The cat bard druid is a Mythic Rare and has a foil-etched version valued around $12 to $14. Kit Kanto, Mayhem Diva has an extended art version priced at around $6 and their regular version is worth around $5.

Vivien’s Stampede

Image via WotC

Found in the Cabaretti Cacophony New Capenna Commander deck, Vivien’s Stampede is a six-drop Sorcery speed Mono-Green spell. The regular version is only worth around a dollar, but there is an NCC extended foil version of Viven’s Stampede valued at around $9.50.

All images via WotC, Magic: The Gathering.