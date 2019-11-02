StanCifka ranks 2 in MTG Arena Mythic without playing Oko

The Standard Magic: The Gathering metagame is flooded with Oko, Thief of Crowns, but there are still top players winning without him.

Known for his creative deck crafting in Magic, Stanislav “StanCifka” Cifka finished the second MTG Arena Throne of Eldraine season ranked second. And he wasn’t even playing an Oko deck.

Stanislav Cifka on Twitter Hmm someone was faster 🙄🙄🙄🙄 Btw I have many good decks without Oko, looking forward for PT next week and I’m curious if people also figure them out..

Standard is being flooded with Green cards and decks, with planeswalkers like Oko, Thief of Crowns and Nissa, Who Shakes the World as the shell. But there are some pros who are willing to think outside the box and find other archetypes that can beat the elk-turning planeswalker into submission.

Javier Dominguez won Mythic Championship V playing a Gruul Aggro deck, and StanCifka just ranked second in the Arena ELD season. Chris Kvartek also ranked in the top sixteen during last weekend’s Magic Arena Qualifiers with a Golgari Adventure deck.

There are other options to play in Standard, it’s just that Oko-based decks have an extremely high probability of winning. But there are other archetypes advancing quickly in the Arena ladder.

Temur Reclamation with Niv-Mizzet and Expansion/Explosion as the shell.

UW Control

Jund Sacrifice

Mono-Blue and Izzet Phoenix Mill

Rakdos Aggro

Golgari Adventures

Mono-Red Cavalcade

Esper Stax

Mythic Championship VI is a week away, beginning on Nov. 8. It’s being played in the Standard format and the meta is projected to be Oko heavy. But if Dominguez could defeat Field of the Dead and Oko at MCV, it’s possible the same can be done again.