Shimmerwing Chimera favors ETB enchantments in Theros: Beyond Death

Bouncing enchantments back to an owner’s hand, Shimmerwing Chimera is a Theros: Beyond Death spoiler that’ll fuel enter the battlefield effects in Limited and Constructed.

Set to release on Jan. 24, Theros: Beyond Death (THB) has plenty of enchantments and sagas worth bouncing back to hand. And Shimmerwing Chimera accomplishes that during a player’s upkeep.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

As a four-mana creature that’s a 3/2 and has flying, Shimmerwing Chimera is a solid card all on its own. But it also has a very special ability in that it returns enchantments to hand during a player’s upkeep. This works especially well with enchantments that have an enter the battlefield effect and with sagas.

Several enchantments and sagas already previewed from the THB set combo well with Shimmerwing Chimera in the Limited format.

Of the THB cards releases so far, Omen of the Sea and The First Iroanian Games may have the best effect upon gameplay when bounced with Shimmerwing Chimera. And in Standard Constructed, there are several combos that may produce some efficient and possible janky results.

Worth the four-mana cost, while evading board wipes like Ritual of Soot, Shimmerwing Chimera’s biggest weakness is its defense of two. But if paired with a card like Empyrean Eagle or given +1/+1 counters via The first Iroanian Games, it’ll wreak havoc with its enchantment bounce shenanigans.