Shark Typhoon might be the best MTG Enchantment in Ikoria

Wizards of the Coast released its version of Sharknado in the Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths set and it’s tearing up the early Standard metagame.

It’s been a week since IKO had its digital release via MTG Arena and Magic Online. During the first few weeks of any new set, Red Aggro decks typically dominate the meta. But a few top Magic players are thinking outside the box by using the six-drop Enchantment, Shark Typhoon.

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Shark Typhoon can be used in one of two ways. Corey Baumeister plugged the Enchantment into his Four-Color Yorion Fires build and went on a five-game win streak during the first episode of ELEAGUE Showdown last night.

Braumeister wasn’t the only player to capitalize on Shark Typhoon at the MTG Arena Showdown, either. Bloody brought a Four-Color Sharknado Fires build. In both of these decks, the shark Enchantment was used via its Cycling ability.

“When you cycle Shark Typhoon, create an X/X blue Shark creature token with flying,” the card reads

Seth “SaffronOlive” also found a way to exploit Shark Typhoon. But instead of focusing on its Cycling ability, SaffronOlive crafted a deck around Unpredictable Cyclone, creating huge Shark Typhoon flying tokens via its passive ability.

“Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, create an X/X blue Shark creature token with flying, where X is that spell’s converted mana cost,” the card reads.

Players might be using other IKO cards to build around, like Companions, but they’re including Shark Typhoon within these builds due to its static and active abilities. Its flying tokens work as chump blockers that can be produced at Instant speed and are great at either damaging an opponent to face or by taking out pesty planeswalkers.

The metagame is still being developed within IKO and Shark Typhoon has established itself as an Enchantment worth including in various archetypes. Now that the secret is out, Baumeister will attempt to keep winning during next week’s Arena Showdown on April 29 at 5pm CT via ELEAGUETV.