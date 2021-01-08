Second day of MTG Kaldheim spoilers reveals a clearer picture of the set’s themes

The second day of Kaldheim spoilers has come to an end and players have a better idea of what themes will be featured in the upcoming Magic: The Gathering set. A five-color theme is revealing itself alongside the heavy tribal synergies that are weaved through Kaldheim.

While the exciting possibilities of cards like Prismatic Bridge or Tyvar Kell will capture most of the attention, some of the best cards from Magic sets are found in the lower rarities. Here are the lower rarity and support cards that were revealed during the second day in Kaldheim spoiler season.

Cosmos Charger

Image via WOTC

CMC: 3U

Type: Creature Horse Spirit

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 3/3 Flash Flying

First ability: Foretelling cards from your hand costs one less and can be done on any player’s turn.

Second ability: Foretell: 2U

This will be a card that pushes Draft players into building a Foretell deck. Cosmos Charger could see Standard play, too. The stats are solid, but Flash is what makes the card playable in constructed formats. The ability to exile a card for a discount and at instant speed greatly increases the flexibility of Foretell. The Foretell cost will require a five mana investment over multiple turns, but the value Cosmos Charger brings is worth it.

Path to the World Tree

Image via WOTC

CMC: 1G

Type: Enchantment

Rarity: Uncommon

First ability: When Path to the World Tree enters the battlefield, search your library for a basic land card, reveal it, put it in your hand, then shuffle your library.

Second ability: 2WUBRG, Sacrifice Path to the World Tree: You gain two life and draw two cards. Target opponent loses two life. Path to the World Tree deals two damage to up to one target creature. You create a 2/2 Bear creature token.

This should find a home in whatever the five-color deck ends up being in Kaldheim Standard. Path to the World Tree is a solid color-fixing spell. As the name implies, it’s also a good way to get the mana required to activate the World Tree.

What sets Path to the World Tree apart from enchantments like Omen of the Hunt is the late-game threat of activation. Since you’re already racing to find WUBRG, activating Path to the World Tree shouldn’t be a difficult task. The card does plenty of small things that add up when they occur at the same time. Using Path to the World Tree’s activated ability could provide enough value to get past the finish line in an especially grindy matchup.

Ravenform

Image via WOTC

CMC: 2U

Type: Sorcery

Rarity: Common

First ability: Exile target artifact or creature. Its controller creates a 1/1 blue Bird creature token with flying.

Second ability: Foretell: U.

Ravenform is an excellent removal spell. Blue decks needed a hard answer for troublesome artifacts like The Great Henge or the myriad of dangerous creatures in Standard. Ravenform is exile-based removal that can be foretold for one blue mana, which makes up for it being a sorcery. If this doesn’t see main deck play in a reborn Mono-Blue Tempo deck, it should see plenty of play out of the sideboard in various strategies.

Koma, Cosmos Serpent

Image via WOTC

CMC: 3GGUU

Type: Legendary Creature Serphent

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 6/6

First ability: This spell can’t be countered

Second ability: At the beginning of each upkeep, create a 3/3 blue Serpent creature token named Koma’s Coil.

Third ability: Sacrifice another Serpent: Choose one – Tap target permanent. Its activated abilities can’t be activated this turn, or Koma, Cosmos Serpent gains indestructible until end of turn.

Koma, Cosmos Serpent is a lot. Koma enters the battlefield ahead of schedule due to how strong ramp is in Simic. At that point, Koma builds an intimidating battlefield by itself. Going wide with 3/3 creatures each upkeep is something that gets out of hand quickly. Koma can deal with blockers and protect itself with its activated abilities. This self-sustaining threat must be answered and fits into go-wide and go-big strategies.

Firja, Judge of Valor

Image via WOTC

CMC: 2WBB

Type: Legendary Creature Angel Cleric

Rarity: Uncommon

Stats: 2/4 Flying Lifelink

First ability: Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, look at the top three cards of your library. Put one of them into your hand and the rest into your graveyard.

Despite its somewhat restrictive mana cost, Firja offers a lot for Limited players. A 2/4 Flying Lifelink body is already playable. Firja is a great blocker and evasive threat. The additional upside of drawing a card during a double-spell turn should happen more often than not due to Orzhov typically having a low mana curve.

Kaldheim will become available in Magic Arena and Magic Online on Jan. 28. The full release of the set is scheduled for Feb. 5.