Mythic Championship MTG Arena promo code still not working

Wizards of the Coast has found itself under fire once again with a promo code botch for MTGA after Magic: The Gathering Mythic Championship IV this past weekend.

On the final day of MCIV in Barcelona, WotC promoted a redeemable code, “BINGOIVMYTHICCHAMP,” for MTGA equal to one booster pack. Unbeknownst to those in the MTG community, the code was only redeemable for a short time—something never specified by WotC.

After receiving massive amounts of complaints on Twitter, where a post was made promoting the code, WotC responded with an apology and an extension. The code is supposed to expire at end of day on July 31, yet it remains unredeemable on MTGA before the expiration time and date.

MTG Arena on Twitter @MagicEsports We see that some folks weren’t able to redeem the #MythicChampionshipIV Bingo code before it expired, so we’ve extended the end date until July 31 00:00 UTC.🙂

The code failure is another item added to a long list of issues WotC has been dealing with on MTGA and within competitive tabletop. Many players are still experiencing performance issues following the M20 update and the patch after it.

While not all players are experiencing these issues, the MTG community expect a response from WotC regarding what the devs are doing to resolve these issues. But much like the failure to properly communicate a promo code, WotC remains silent and continues on a trend of poor communication with the community.

