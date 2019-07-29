The latest Mythic Championship code for MTG Arena isn’t working

Highlighting Magic: The Gathering‘s fourth Mythic Championship, Wizards of the Coast posted a promo code on Twitter for a single booster pack on MTG Arena. But the code isn’t working.

In an effort to market MTG Mythic Championship IV, WotC created the code “BINGOIVMYTHICCHAMP,” which is redeemable on MTG Arena for one M20 booster pack.

Magic Esports on Twitter Try code BINGOIVMYTHICCHAMP in @MTG_Arena and see what happens 👀

The code isn’t working, however, and it wasn’t specified by WotC as a temporary offer. MTGA has released short-term codes in the past, but they’ve always been available for at least a week.

The issue is either a bug or WotC only ran the code for a few hours before disabling it. Either way, the MTG community isn’t happy about another failed promise on MTGA.

“It’s ridiculous that the code is a failure now,” a Twitter user said. “People live in different time zone and some may not be able to open MTGA in the night. Please, don’t do this again in the future.”

The code was released on Twitter around the end of day three of Mythic Championship IV in Barcelona, where Thoralf Severin secured first place with his Tron deck in the Modern format.

Assuming the promotion code was a marketing tool for the day three finals, it seems odd that WotC would disable it immediately after the livestream due to the time gap for worldwide viewers.

WotC hasn’t responded to the MTG community regarding why the code fails to work on MTGA at this time.