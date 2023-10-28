Popular MTG angel gets reprint in Lost Caverns of Ixalan and the community is loving it

Seeking to drop prices of popular Magic: The Gathering cards on the secondary market while boosting power levels in Lost Caverns of Ixalan, Wizards of the Coast will include a reprint of Resplendent Angel in the upcoming Standard-legal set, and MTG fans can’t wait to pick it up.

Copies of Resplendent Angel are hard to come by as the three-drop Mono-White angel was printed through Core Set 2019. The Mythic Rare helped many MTG Arena players soar to high ranks when it was in Standard through Mono-White Lifelink Angel builds and has continued to have an impact on the Pioneer format through Selesnya Angel decks, BW Angels, and even Mono-White Angel decks.

For players unaware of this majestic angel, it’s a 3/3 with Flying that at the beginning of each end step, if you gained five or more life, creates a 4/4 Flying and Vigilance angel token. As an added bonus, it can gain +2/+2 and Lifelink through a mana sink of 3WWW.

Resplendent Angel LCI reprint | Image via WotC

The MTG angel is also a $25 to $30 USD card on the secondary market. A reprint of Resplendent Angel will drop the market price on both variants, making the Mono-White card easier to come by without breaking your wallet when purchasing four copies for a deck. For many players, even if the reprint doesn’t fit the flavor of LCI, it’s a much-needed one and they’re happy about it.

“One of the most needed reprints in the entire game given the insane price of the original card relative to how niche it is,” an excited player said in an Oct. 26 Reddit thread discussing the card. “Credit where it’s due, this is a great reprint!”

Resplendent Angel isn’t the only powerful MTG reprint returning through the Lost Caverns of Ixalan set that is slated to drop into local game stores on Nov. 10. Cavern of Souls returns, first printed in Avacyn Restored, and my favorite dinosaur from Ixalan Thrashing Brontodon is back.

Players can grab these popular MTG reprints when Lost Caverns of Ixalan drops into local game stores on Nov. 10.

