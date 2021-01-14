Orzhov Angels receives a powerful Saga as Kaldheim spoiler season rolls on

Kaldheim is shaking up Standard for the first time since the release of Zendikar Rising in late September. Winter is the period where Standard is without a new set entering the rotation for the longest. Kaldheim spoiler season is in its second week and already revealed support for multiple new high-powered archetypes.

Players will get the opportunity to play Kaldheim when the set releases digitally on Magic Arena and Magic Online on Jan. 28. From Izzet Giants to Orzhov Angels, Kaldheim supports several archetypes that are new to Standard. Here are some of the key support cards from today’s MTG Kaldheim spoilers.

Firja’s Punishment (Unconfirmed translation)

Image via WOTC

CMC: 1WWB

Type: Enchantment Saga

Rarity: Rare

First ability: Create a 4/4 white Angel Warrior creature token with flying and vigilance.

Second ability: Until end of turn, Angels you control gain “Tap: Destroy target creature with less power than this creature.”

Third ability: Angels you control gain double strike until end of turn.

This is the most pushed Saga of the cycle. Orzhov Angels will comfortably run this deck in Standard and Firja’s Punishment should be one of the best bombs in Limited.

Getting a 4/4 Angel for four mana is historically a playable card. The second chapter is among the most powerful in any Kaldheim Saga. Turning a board of Angels into free removal could completely take your opponent out of the game by clearing their board.

Once the opponent’s board is clear, the third chapter lets your Angels each swing for up to eight damage, more than enough to close out the game. Firja’s Punishment is a finisher in line with History of Benalia.

Aegar, the Freezing Flame

Image via WOTC

CMC: 1UR

Type: Legendary Creature Giant Wizard

Rarity: Uncommon

Stats: 3/3

First ability: Whenever a creature or planeswalker an opponent controls is dealt excess damage, if a Giant, Wizard, or spell you controlled dealt damage to it this turn, draw a card.

Dealing excess damage to creatures or planeswalkers for additional upside is one of the key mechanics surrounding the Izzet Giants archetype.

Kaldheim is playing with several unusual design choices, which gives deck builders plenty of new possibilities. Since these Giant strategies are going to focus on casting damage spells alongside large creatures, dealing excess damage should come easily. The added card draw for each instance of excess damage could add up, especially during combat.

Narfi, Betrayer King

Image via WOTC

CMC: 3UB

Type: Legendary Creature Zombie Wizard

Rarity: Uncommon

Stats: 4/3

First ability: Other snow and Zombie creatures you control get +1/+1

Second ability: Pay three snow mana: Return Narfi, Betrayer King from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

Narfi is the signpost uncommon for the Dimir Snow archetype in Limited. The five-mana snow and Zombie lord comes with decent stats and the ability to constantly reenter the battlefield. A 4/3 that can return for three mana can be hard to deal with in Limited.

There is a good amount of low rarity graveyard hate in Kaldheim, but Dimir Snow should have multiple threats in the graveyard that make the decision of what to deal with difficult.

Kaldheim releases digitally on Magic Arena and Magic Online on Jan. 28 with the full tabletop release on Feb. 5.