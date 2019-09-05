Order of Midnight is a staple MTG showcase card in Throne of Eldraine

Buried under the mass amounts of Throne of Eldraine spoilers today is a Magic: The Gathering showcase card worth putting in a variety of archetypes that use Black.

Set to release on Sept. 26 via MTG Arena and Oct. 4 for booster pack sales, the Throne of Eldraine spoilers came like hurricane-force winds today. And buried amongst the earlier spoilers is an Uncommon knight showcase card worth taking a look at.

Order of Midnight

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Order of Midnight stands out as a staple Black card due to costing only two mana (one black) as a two/two flyer. It’s also a showcase card, meaning it has the Adventure mechanic tied to it.

These showcase cards offer a variety of play during a match. As a creature, it’s a two-drop with flying and via Adventure, Order of Midnight brings back a creature from the graveyard to hand.

Similar to Gravedigger, which cost a whole lot more to play, Order of Midnight is versatile in a variety of Standard archetypes and ties in nicely to the knight tribal theme. And in Limited Draft, it’s a must-have as a two-drop. Being an Uncommon doesn’t hurt Order of Midnight either, making it an easily available card to pick up in boosters or unlock with a wildcard while crafting in MTGA.

But let’s not forget about the artwork found on Order of Midnight either. Illustrated by the fan-favorites Seth McKinnon and Victor Adame Minguez, it’s worth taking a moment to admire prior to playing.

Related: Garruk returns to MTG Standard in Throne of Eldraine

The Throne of Eldraine set with the new showcase designed cards releases on Oct. 4 via tabletop and Sept. 26 via MTG Arena and MTGO. Pre-release for the MTG set will take place Sept. 27 to Sept. 29.