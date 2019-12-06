Mythic Championship VII day one standings and highlights

Sixty-seven of the best Magic: The Gathering players from around the world gathered to compete in the final Arena Mythic Championship of the year today.

The final major Magic: the Gathering tournament of the 2019 season features a heated Mythic Points race toward Worlds and seats in the MPL, along with great plays and a diverse Standard metagame.

There are normally 68 competitors at an Arena Mythic Championship but MCVII only has 67. George Kaschihin, an MTG Arena player who earned a seat at the tournament via the MTGA qualifiers, couldn’t attend due to a visa delay. An additional competitor wasn’t added and Wizards of the Coast officials decided to run match byes during day one.

“One player will receive a round-one bye and then byes will continue in rounds two to four for different players, at which point the bye will work itself out of the system before the end of the first day,” Bruce Dugan told Dot Esports.

Round one

The first feature match of the day showcased two discretionary invites to MCVII. Esther Trujillo (Gruul Adventure) claimed a victory in game one quickly against Stephen “Crokeyz” Croke (Golgari Sacrifice). The second game began with a double mulligan from Crokeyz and a lack of mana. But he made a miraculous comeback due to Trujillo’s weak sideboard entries.

Despite the comeback, Crokeyz had to mulligan again in game three, falling quickly behind the Gruul Adventure deck. Trujillo was able to combo Embercleave on Gruul Spellbreaker, basically guaranteeing a game three victory against Golgari Sacrifice.

In another discretionary invite matchup, Kat Light (Golgari Sacrifice) faced off against Mimi Arthur playing Golgari Adventure. Each player took a win in games one and two, forcing a third game.

Arthur drew two copies of Casualties of War, the most dominant removal card at MCVII, as game three progressed.

But Light had answers too, with two copies of Massacre Girl. After wiping out Arthur’s board state, Light went to work with two Wicked Wolfs.

Round two

The first featured match of round two was between a couple in real life, Javier Dominguez (Simic Flash) and Beatriz Grancha (Jeskai Fires). The matchup favored Flash on paper since counters keep the Fires deck at bay. But Grancha was able to sneak out a Fires of Invention and a Deafening Clarion to board wipe Dominguez. She then used Teferi, Time Raveler and Stonecrusher Giant to win game one.

After gaining access to his sideboard in game two, Dominguez put his counterspells to use in conjunction with a Nissa, Who Shakes the World. And it came down to game three. Dominguez gained advantage once again via counterspells and Nissa, wrapping up game three with a round two match win.

The next feature match showcased Brian Braun-Duin and his Jund Sacrifice deck against Seth Manfield (Simic Flash). And BBD went to value town, dropping Witch’s Oven and Korvold, Fae-Cursed King with a Cauldron Familiar, Trail of Crumbs, and Midnight Reaper already on the battlefield.

Here are the top-16 Mythic Championship VII standings after round two:

Screengrab via Magic Twitch channel

Screengrab via Magic Twitch channel

Round three

Round three would begin with a feature an MTG veteran showdown between Shahar Shenhar playing Izzet Flash against Dmitriy Butakov (Rakdos Sacrifice). Gadwick, the Wizened and Brineborn Cutthroat secured a game one victory for Shenhar. Butakov gained an early advantage in game two, but Shenhar pulled ahead and claimed an important match victory.

Next up were Ally Warfield and her Golgari Adventure deck against MPL player Ben Stark (Azorius Control). Returning to the forefront of top-tier MTG decks, Azorius Control gained an early advantage in game one with one bounce after another. Sealing the deal was the devastating board wipe, Planar Cleansing.

Game two, however, was all about Warfield stacking the battlefield for a quick win. The third game was a true showdown, showing off both players’ skills. Stark made a smart move and passed on Planar Cleansing early in the game, but he failed to draw it when needed. After drawing 31 cards, Stark failed to find a board wipe and Ally claimed the match victory.

Stanislav Cifka and his unique Golgari Sacrifice deck also battled Brad Nelson and his Simic Flash in round three. With each player earning a win in games one and two, Nelson would pull out a monstrous win in game three.

After three rounds, eight players remained undefeated at Mythic Championship VII.

Screengrab via Magic Twitch channel

Updates to this article will take place after each of the eight rounds on day one of Mythic Championship VII.