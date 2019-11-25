Here are the 16 discretionary invites to Magic Arena Mythic Championship VII

Mythic Championship VII is the final tournament of the 2019 season, featuring 32 Magic Pro League players, 16 challengers, and 16 discretionary invites given out by Wizards of the Coast.

At every Magic Arena Mythic Championship, WotC hands out 16 discretionary invites to pros, top-ranked MTG Arena players, and streamers. The purpose of these invites is to feature a diverse and competitive group of Magic players from around the world, according to Wizards of the Coast.

Here are the 16 players who received discretionary invites to Magic Arena’s Mythic Championship VII.

Mimi Arthur: Mythic ranked Arena and top-ranked Mogul.gg ladder player from Australia.

Dmitriy Butakov: The only pro to win a Magic Online Championship twice, from Russia.

Stephen “Crokeyz” Croke: Full-time Magic streamer and competitor from Scotland.

Marcelino Freeman: Two-time Grand Prix champion from Mexico.

Andrea Gereon: Former MTG Vintage format pro and streamer from Italy.

Beatriz Grancha: Top-ranked MTG Arena and past Mythic Invitational invitee from Spain.

Miguel Guerrero Leon: Full-time Spanish streamer and content producer.

Teruya Kakumae: Magic pro from Japan and a three-time Grand Prix champion.

Kat Light: American pro with multiple top-eight SCG finishes who’s a content creator and social media manager for Team PHX.

Allison Maino: American streamer and member of Team Genji.

Ronald “PrediMTG” Müller: German top-ranked Arena streamer who had a good run during the recent Twitch Rivals tournament.

Tian Fa Mun: Full-time streamer and content creator from Italy.

Chris Pikula: Two-decade American Magic pro with three top finishes who’s on the hall of fame ballot almost every year.

Elizabeth Rice: Full-time American streamer and podcast creator.

Esther Trujillo: Local game store manager in Spain and a member of the winning team at Grand Prix Ghent.

Ally Warfield: Full-time American streamer and top-four finisher at Grand Prix Indianapolis 2019.

There are several pros and streamers to look out for at Mythic Championship VII. Crokeyz and PrediMTG have had solid runs during recent Arena streaming tournaments, and Pikula is overdue for a top finish at a major Magic event. But don’t count out Maino, Butakov, and Arthur, either.

Mythic Championship VII is loaded with top-level players. Everyone wants a piece of the $750,000 prize pool, along with the final seat at the Magic World Championship. And for a select few, the Mythic Points earned at MCVII could be life-changing.

You won’t want to miss out on the action of Magic’s final Mythic Championship of the year, which airs from Dec. 6 to 8 on MTG’s Twitch channel.