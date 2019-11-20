Twitch Rivals MTG Arena playoff standings and highlights

A new Magic: The Gathering Standard metagame was on display today on the Twitch Rivals MTG Arena playoffs, which features a prize pool of $75,000.

The MTG Arena event was the largest Twitch Rivals tournament in Magic, featuring 250 top streamers from around the world. Only 32, however, made it to the playoffs. Playing a variety of archetypes, each player was competing for a chance to win the $10,000 grand prize.

The metagame was diverse, with the most-played archetypes being Fires, Sacrifice, and Midrange/Aggro. Here were the top 32 players who competed in the playoffs and the decks they played.

Matheus Yanagiura (Sandoiche): Jund Sacrifice

Aaron Barich (RuneClawBarich): Mono-Red Aggro

Zvi Mowshowitz: Cavalier Fires

Fernando Saldate (Fernanditouh): BR Aggro

Will Hall: Mono-Black Sacrifice

Christian Calcano (Ritsu): Simic Flash

Matthew Nass: BG Adventure

Javier Dominguez: Cavalier Fires

Jason Williamson (Searzist): Esper Dance

Lee Shi Tian (Leearson): Mono-White Aggro

Theau Mery (Inove): Izzet Phoenix

David Doberne (Sunyveil): Cavalier Fires

Rob Gonzales (RobAJG): UW Control

Tobias Stoll (Jitko): Mono-Blue Flash

Seth Manfield (egdirb): Temur Reclamation

Gal Schlesinger (Yamakiller): Jund Sacrifice

Guillaume Matignon (Matignon): Mono-Red Aggro

Daniel Fournier (tirentu): RB Aggro

Lucas Vaz (SevenZara): Cavalier Fires

Yuuki Ichikawa (triosk): Golgari Adventure

Austin Bursavich (PercsAlert): UR Flash

Maciej J. (duofanel): Gruul Adventure

Ronald Müller (PrediMTG): Rakdos Sacrifice

Arthur Lolos (Travic): Simic (Steal Your Stuff)

F2K Bloody: Cavalier Fires

Bryan Gottlieb (BryanGMTG): Jund Sacrifice

Thiago Saporito (Bolov0): RB Sacrifice

Nicolás Alcubilla (Makorito): Jeskai Fires

Alexander Ho (Lonegofyer): RB Aggro

Sam Rolph: Cavalier Fires

Mike Sigrist (Siggy): BG Midrange

Benjamin Wheeler: Golgari Midrange

Each match in the Twitch Rivals playoffs was played in a single-elimination best-of-three Standard format.

Lee ShiTian and his Mono-White deck kicked off the playoff rounds against Müller’s Rakdos Sacrifice. But the dominant day-one Aggro deck was no match for Sacrifice.

Sac Outplays Aggro Clip of TwitchRivals Playing Magic: The Gathering – Clipped by SpacecoastGamers

Playing RB Sacrifice, Thiago Saporito was paired up against Christian Calcano and their Simic Flash deck. Unable to outplay the Sacrifice engine, the only Simic Flash deck being played in the Twitch Rivals playoffs was eliminated.

Simic Flash is Out Clip of TwitchRivals Playing Magic: The Gathering – Clipped by SpacecoastGamers

But it wasn’t the last Flash deck left as Austin Bursavich and his UR Flash deck dominated during the first round of matches. Here were the top 16 players left after the first round of single-elimination matches.

Image via Twitch Rivals (https://www.twitch.tv/twitchrivals)

The top 16 bracket feature match was between two veteran Magic players, Seth Manfield (Temur Reclamation) and Mike Sigrist (BG Midrange). Temur Reclamation was the second most popular deck played during day one, but only Manfield made it to the playoffs with it.

Siggy put the pressure on Manfield early, taking him down to five life. But it wasn’t enough when your opponent has an abundance of cards and an Expansion//Explosion in conjunction with Wilderness Reclamation.

Major Explosion Clip of TwitchRivals Playing Magic: The Gathering – Clipped by SpacecoastGamers

After two rounds the field was whittled down to the top eight players.

Matheus Yanagiura (Sandoiche): Jund Sacrifice

Arthur Lolos (Travic): Simic (Steal Your Stuff)

Yuuki Ichikawa (triosk): Golgari Adventure

Will Hall: Mono-Black Sacrifice

Mike Sigrist (Siggy): BG Midrange

Ronald Müller (PrediMTG): Rakdos Sacrifice

Sam Rolph: Cavalier Fires

Theau Mery (Inove/Cardstruck): Izzet Phoenix

Sigrist and his BG Midrange deck were paired against Predi’s Rakdos Sacrifice in the quarterfinals. Siggy’s Midrange build quickly overpowered the Sacrifice engine. And with a draw of Rankle, Master of Pranks, it was an easy game one win.

Game two began differently with Predi having the advantage despite being short on mana early on. But it wasn’t meant to be for the Rakdos Sacrifice deck as BG Midrange outpowered Predi once again.

Izzet Phoenix didn’t fare well either against Cavalier Fires, as Rolph moved onto the semifinals. Yuuki Ichikawa with his Golgari Adventure, along with Yanagiura on Jund Sacrifice, also made it into the semifinals.

Yanagiura was paired against Ichikawa, and Rolph battled Sigrist in the semifinals. After going the distance, Jund Sacrifice and BG Midrange would face off against each other in the finals.

This article will be continually updated throughout the Twitch Rivals MTG Arena playoffs.