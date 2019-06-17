Multicolor M20 spoilers wreck havoc with MTG Rienne, Angel of Rebirth

Day one of the Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 spoilers continue to roll in with an insanely powerful multicolored card like Rienne, Angel of Rebirth



Releasing on July 12, M20 is the 19th Core Set in Magic: The Gathering. It’ll feature reprints and new cards, and the storyline has the planeswalker Chandra front and center. But she’s got competition with a supporting cast of Mythic Rare cards like Rienne, Angel of Rebirth.



Rienne, Angel of Rebirth



Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Angels already got a boost today from Angel of Vitality, and now Rienne, Angel of Rebirth is here to place the icing on the cake. As a five mana (one red, green, and white) legendary angel, it’s a five/four flyer with a couple of angelic static abilities.



Rienne, Angel of Rebirth gives all other multicolored cards plus one/plus one, which is dangerous when paired with Glass of the Guildpack from Ravnica Allegiance. In addition, when another multicolored creature dies, Rienne’s ability brings that creature back to the owner’s hand via the next end step.



Protecting Rienne, Angel of Rebirth is imperative to keep those multicolored creatures coming back to a player’s hand. But Rienne has support with cards like Shalai, Voice of Plenty and Tajic, Legion’s Edge.



Rienne, Angel of Rebirth could look quite dangerous in a Feather or an R/W Multicolored Aggro deck. While this M20 Mythic Rare might not pair well with other angels, it’s sure to have an impact throughout multiple formats in Magic: The Gathering.



Pre-release for Core Set 2020 is just a few weeks away on July 5 and 6, with the official release date taking place on July 12. Prior to the pre-release, M20 will launch digitally via MTG Arena and Magic Online on July 2.

