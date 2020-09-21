MTG Zendikar Rising cards worth money

Omnath, Locus of Creation Lithoform Engine Ancient Greenwarden Ashaya, Soul of the Wild Moraug, Fury of Akoum Forsaken Monument Agadeem’s Awakening Turntimber Symbiosis Nissa of Shadowed Boughs Scute Swarm

Zendikar Rising has arrived with the Standard rotation in Magic: The Gathering, containing several cards that are worth $20 or more.

Releasing via tabletop on Sept. 25, Zendikar Rising contains a total of 280 cards that feature the return of Landfall while also introducing Modal Double-Faced cards to Magic. Better known as Modal DFCs, these cards are a basic land on one side and a spell on the other. They can also be two basic lands, with either side offering different colored mana.

There’s a total of 36 Modal DFCs in ZNR, but only two are priced in the top 10. From Legendary creatures and Artifacts to a planeswalker and Modal DFC Sorcery, here are the 10 ZNR cards worth money right now.

Omnath, Locus of Creation

Image via Wizards of the Coast

Skyrocketing in value right before the release of ZNR, Omanth, Locus of Creation is a powerful multicolored legendary creature that will see play in Commander. It’s a 4/4 for four and offers multiple abilities via Landfall. Omnath, Locus of Creation is worth around $37 and could climb as high as $50 or $60 during the first few weeks following the set’s official release.

Lithoform Engine

Image via Wizards of the Coast

Lithoform Engine is a Mythic Rare Artifact that will see gameplay in a number of MTG formats via archetypes that care about activated/triggered abilities, Instant/Sorcery spells, and a focus on permanents. The Artifact is also legendary, with three different mana abilities that players can choose from. Having increased in price just prior to the official launch of ZNR, Lithoform Engine is worth around $26.

Ancient Greenwarden

Image via Wizards of the Coast

Since Ancient Greenwarden allows you to play lands from your graveyard, it’ll get played in Historic, Pioneer, and maybe some Standard too. It’s a Mythic Rare elemental creature with Reach in Green, meaning its casting cost at six isn’t too big of a deal. Priced at around $17.50 just prior to release, Ancient Greenwarden should maintain most of its value several weeks following the release of ZNR.

Ashaya, Soul of the Wild

Image via Wizards of the Coast

Ashaya, Soul of the Wild is a Mythic Rare legendary elemental that thrives off the number of lands. The elemental creature also transforms nontoken creatures into Forest lands, in addition to their other types to beef up its stats. Ashay, Soul of the Wild has climbed significantly in price leading up to the ZNR launch, valued at around $17.

Moraug, Fury of Akoum

Image via Wizards of the Coast

A powerful legendary Minotaur Warrior, Moraug, Fury of Akoum will likely see more play in Commander than in Standard. For now, the Red creature with a static and Landfall ability is valued at around $14. Moraug, Fury of Akoum has seen a slight decrease in price leading up to launch and may continue to fall following the official release.

Forsaken Monument

Image via Wizards of the Coast

A Mythic Rare Legendary Artifact, Forsaken Monument pumps power levels within Artifact builds. It provides several ability options to players, from colorless creatures gaining +2/+2 to tapping a permanent in order to add colorless mana and gaining two life upon casting a colorless spell. Playable in a variety of MTG formats, Forsaken Monument is priced at around $14.

Agadeem’s Awakening

Image via Wizards of the Coast

A Black Modal DFC Sorcery, Agadeem’s Awakening may see some play in Standard, Commander, and Historic. Reanimation builds can use Agadeem’s Awakening while using the land if it should end up in an opening hand. Modal DFCs have decreased slightly in price prior to the launch of ZNR via tabletop, though, and Agadeem’s Awakening is valued at around $13.

Turntimber Symbiosis

Image via Wizards of the Coast

Turntimber Symbiosis is a Green Modal DFC Sorcery that can drop as early as turn four due to ramp. Similar to Agadeem’s Awakening, its price has dropped slightly but it’s still valued above $10, at around $13.

Nissa of Shadowed Boughs

Image via Wizards of the Coast

Nissa of Shadowed Boughs is one of the three planeswalkers in ZNR. Her Landfall static ability slots right into Sultai Control and her loyalty abilities fit with elemental archetypes in formats like Historic, Pioneer, and even Commander. Nissa of Shadowed Boughs is priced at around $12 and won’t likely increase or drop while Standard-legal.

Scute Swarm

Image via Wizards of the Coast

Increasing over 700 percent in the week leading up to the launch of ZNR, Scute Swarm is valued at around $12 and could climb even higher. The insect creature is a Rare that has Landfall, able to create a 1/1 insect creature token every time a land enters the battlefield.

All images via Wizards of the Coast.