MTG Wolf power grows with Core Set 2020 spoiler, Nightpack Ambusher

Continuing the Wolf theme revived in Magic: The Gathering War of the Spark, Core Set 2020 (M20) dropped another Wolf spoiler with Nightpack Ambuser.

Day four of the Core Set 2020 spoilers continues with almost half of the M20 set left to be revealed. Containing 280 new and reprinted cards (larger than previous Core Sets), M20 has exceeded the expectations of many and continues to fill in gaps left by previous sets and expansions.

Building off current themes in Magic: The Gathering and reviving old ones, the M20 set was weak on Wolves until Nightpack Ambusher came along to beef up the tribal theme.

Nightpack Ambusher

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Costing four mana (double green) to cast, Nightpack Ambusher is a cheap Rare considering all it can do. A four/four wolf with flash, Nightpack Ambusher provides other wolves and werewolves that a player controls with a plus one/plus one counter, much like Arlinn, Voice of the Pack (War of the Spark) does.

In addition, Nightpack Ambusher produces a two/two wolf token if the player chooses not to cast a spell that turn. For a cost of four mana, producing tokens and beefing up all wolves and werewolves with a plus one counter is a stellar bargain. And Nightpack Ambusher is a four/four wolf itself.

Drop Nightpack Ambusher on turn four and Arinn on turn six while using five to produce a token if nothing is in hand, and your board will be stacked and ready to defend or attack.

Releasing on July 12, Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 will greatly alter the metagame in Standard and Commander. Plus, it has plenty of decent Limited cards in it for the M20 pre-release draft on July 5 and 6.