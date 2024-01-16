Category:
MTG Wither mechanic returns to Standard through Legendary Massacre Girl

Wither away your opponent's board state.
Published: Jan 16, 2024 01:00 pm
Massacre Girl leaning up against Ravnica wall holding knives
Massacre Girl, Known Killer | image via WotC

First introduced to MTG in Shadowmoor, the Wither mechanic returned to the Magic: The Gathering Standard format with Massacre Girl, Known Killer in Murders at Karlov Manor

The upcoming Standard-legal MTG set, Murders at Karlov Manor, is packed with new mechanics like Disguise and Suspect. Each of the new mechanics taps into the overall murder mystery theme of the set, as do returning Magic mechanics like Wither. Popular within the Commander format, Wither returns to Standard while potentially changing how Commander decks are built around the mechanic through Massacre Girl, Known Killer. 

What is the Wither mechanic in MTG?

Anime smiling moon with blood coming out of its mouth
Eerie Nightscape anime art | Image via WotC

The keyword mechanic Wither is unique in that when combat damage is dealt, it’s permanent. This isn’t the case during normal combat damage exchanged between creatures, with any damage dealt getting removed at the end of a turn, should a creature survive.  

  • Wither definition: This deals damage to creatures in the form of -1/-1 counters. 
Damage dealt by a creature with Wither remains through the -1/-1 counters applied to the blocking creature. And it applies to all damage, like a Bite spell from a creature with Wither. Counters from Wither remain after the turn ends. 

Massacre Girl, Known Killer in MKM explained

Massacre Girl leaning up against Ravnica wall holding knives
Massacre Girl, Known Killer | image via WotC

Massacre Girl, Known Killer will compete with Sheoldred in the four-drop slot for the MTG color Black. The Legendary is a 4/4 with Menace that gives all other creatures you control Wither, much like the Enchantment Eerie Nightscape.

  • Mana cost: 2BB
  • Type: Legendary Creature—Human Assassin
  • Rarity: Mythic Rare
  • Stats: 4/4
  • Keyword: Menace
  • Passive ability: Creatures you control have Wither
  • Ability: Whenever a creature an opponent controls dies, if its toughness is less than one, draw a card.

Massacre Girl, Known Killer is a solid card draw engine within an aggressive, creature-heavy build. By giving all your creatures Wither, you can pressure an opponent even if you know they will block because the damage is permanent. Attacking with tokens and low-cost creatures each turn will quickly disintegrate an opponent’s board state and start drawing you cards when those creatures die. 

The upside to Massacre Girl, Known Killer is that there’s no limit on the number of cards you can draw per turn. Also, -1/-1 counters remain after the human assassin is removed from the battlefield. The downside to the Legendary creature is that you’ll need to cast Massacre Girl, Known Killer on a turn where you know you can attack since your opponent will try to remove the human assassin as soon as possible. 

You can test out Massacre Girl, Known Killer in Prerelease events starting on Feb. 2. A digital release of Murders at Karlov Manor is scheduled for Feb. 6.

