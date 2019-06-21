MTG Tribal deck ramps up with M20 Lotus Field

The infamous Magic: The Gathering Black Lotus card has returned as a land reprint in Core Set 2020 as Lotus Field.

Once an artifact that disrupted Magic: The Gathering games to the point of rule changes and being banned, Black Lotus is one of the most coveted cards in Wizards of the Coast history. And now it’s back in reprinted form as a land in the MTG Core Set 2020, based off Lotus Vale (Weatherlight).

With a release date of July 12, the M20 set is breaking the old format attached to Core Sets by adding additional cards and focusing on themes to strengthen archetypes in Commander and Standard. With Lotus Field, tribal decks get a huge ramp boost to compete with the massive number of Mono-Aggro themes also being built up through Core Set 2020.

Lotus Field

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

As a land with no casting cost, Lotus Field comes onto the battlefield tapped and requires the player to sacrifice two of their land cards. Upon first glance, having such a high cost might seem extreme, but Lotus Field provides three mana of any color once the costs are paid in full. In addition, Lotus Field also has hexproof, keeping it protected at all times from removal cards that target any permanent.

Tribal decks aren’t the only ones that benefit from land cards like Lotus Field. Producing three mana of any color when tapped provides splash options for tri-colored decks and can even help in dual-colored, providing the double and triple mono-colored mana needed for beefier cards.

Lotus Field and the other 279 cards in Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 release on July 12, with a pre-release Draft weekend from July 5 to 6. Digital MTG players will get early access to the M20 set via MTG Arena and Magic Online on July 2.